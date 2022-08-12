Read full article on original website
KVAL
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
kezi.com
Rural firefighters suppress fire near Glide
GLIDE, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association reports that a small fire was contained and extinguished before it could burn a large area on Thursday afternoon. According to the DFPA, crews from the Glide Rural Fire Protection District and the DFPA responded to a growing wildfire near the 14000 block of the North Umpqua Highway at about 2:30 p.m. on August 11. Upon arrival, crews estimated the fire was burning a quarter of an acre. The DFPA says the fire’s spread was quickly contained by fire crews and helicopter support.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
kezi.com
Car crash causes power outage, leaves driver injured
EUGENE, Ore. -- A section of Cal Young Road was closed earlier Monday morning due to a single-vehicle crash. Crews were called to Oakway Road and Cal Young Road at about 7:15 a.m. on August 15. When they arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a utility pole head-on, snapping it at the base. Officials say the driver was heading home, and it is currently unclear why the driver crashed. Officials say they do not think impairment was a contributing factor to the crash.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE FIGHTER HONORED DURING PROCESSION TO AIRPORT
Fallen fire fighter Collin Hagan was honored in a procession that went from St. Joseph’s Church to the Roseburg Regional Airport on Saturday morning. The 27-year old from Toivola, Michigan died on Wednesday while assigned to the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge. An initial report said Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree. Despite efforts by emergency crews on the scene, Hagan succumbed to his injuries.
kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, after a single vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said just after 4:20 p.m. the 69-year old was traveling east in the 17000 block of Little River Road. The operator attempted to make a u turn at approximately two to three miles per hour when his bike laid over on top of him. The bike pedal sliced his calf open causing an approximately two to four-inch laceration.
kezi.com
Creswell veteran and his family move into home built by community
CRESWELL, Ore.-- It was a special day for one local veteran and his family as they settled into their new house in Creswell, which was built entirely by their community. After two years of donations and construction, it's finally move-in day for Jayson Southmayd and his family. "I'm just so...
Lebanon-Express
County plans to take part of home's property for Lebanon intersection
Lebanon hasn’t been able to convince a 92-year-old man and his retired son to sell a corner of his property for a traffic signal, so Linn County will probably take it. County Commissioner Will Tucker confirmed on Thursday, Aug. 11 that a lawyer working for the county was developing an eminent domain case that could usher improvements to the intersection of Airport and Stoltz Hill roads.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs Aug. 1-7, 2022
6:37 a.m. – Brooke Lynn Paige Brown, 48, was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment, 1100 block of Tamarack St. 8:39 a.m. – Caller reported someone scraped the side of his vehicle while it was parked in 1300 block of Long St. previous night. Report taken.
nbc16.com
Oregon DHS finds 15-year-old foster child reported missing from Roseburg
Salem, Ore. — UPDATE: The Oregon Department of Human Services said it has found a 15-year-old who was reported missing out of Roseburg on August 3. The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help finding a 15-year-old foster child who went missing from Roseburg, Oregon, and could be trying to get to Texas with two adults.
kqennewsradio.com
SUTHERLIN MAN ARRESTED FOR DUII, RECKLESS DRIVING
Roseburg Police arrested a Sutherlin man for DUII and for reckless driving, following an accident early Saturday. The RPD report said at about 12:50 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Hewitt Avenue after a vehicle ran over a crosswalk sign and a median area. The sedan was located and the 80-year old driver consented to standard field sobriety tests. He was to transported to Corrections where he was released after being cited.
Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Many Central Oregonians are soaking in the summer warmth and enjoying their weekends by taking a dip in the lazy river, enjoying breweries and going to art and music festivals. The post Summer is festival time in Central Oregon, and this weekend is no different appeared first on KTVZ.
kqennewsradio.com
ODHS REPORTS CHARLIE GIBSON HAS BEEN FOUND
The Oregon Department of Human Services has reported that 15-year old Charlie Gibson, who went missing from Roseburg August 3rd, was found on Thursday. A Wednesday release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith had been reported as missing and might have been with Gibson. There has been no update on Smith’s status.
kqennewsradio.com
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES AT SELECTED SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise campground fees and establish new fees at selected sites on the Umpqua National Forest and is solicitating comments from the public until the end of October. A release said fee changes are being considered to all the agency to continue to provide...
oregontoday.net
Missing Girls Located in Douglas Co., Aug. 15
UPDATE: Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have been located and are no longer considered missing. On Thursday, June 11, 2022, deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. Deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts. Further investigation revealed that Smith and Gibson had in fact been together. Deputies located Gibson later in the evening and returned to her guardian. On Friday, June 12, 2022, deputies spoke with Smith again who confirmed she had been with the juvenile and was untruthful when she previously provided statements to deputies. Smith was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail where she was lodged for Custodial Interference in the First Degree.
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER LEGS RAN OVER
A man was hospitalized after his legs were ran over by a vehicle on Sunday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 2:00 p.m. officers responded to the incident near the 900 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers discovered the man was laying in the roadway leading to the duck pond and the motorist did not see him. The 53-year old was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries. He was listed in fair condition at last check according to a hospital spokesperson.
klcc.org
LGBTQ+ community celebrates "Pride in the Park"
Eugene’s annual LBGTQ+ pride celebration was held Saturday, August 13, in Alton Baker Park. KLCC microphones captured an audio snapshot of “Pride in the Park.”
klcc.org
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
