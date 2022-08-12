Read full article on original website
Related
technologynetworks.com
Early Treatment Effective for Lung Disease Side-Effects of New Cancer Drug
Lung disease caused by a new drug for cancers—including metastatic or advanced breast cancer—can be effectively treated using approaches that focus on early detection and prompt management, according to a study published in ESMO Open on August 11, 2022. Using data from nine clinical trials, this study provides...
MedicalXpress
A digital tool is helping cancer survivors cope with fear of recurrence
A self-guided digital intervention is showing promise for helping cancer survivors manage their post-treatment uncertainty. One of the most common worries cancer survivors have after treatment ends is that their cancer will return. For many, this fear can be debilitating and can significantly affect their well-being and ability to enjoy life. Now, a team led by UNSW Sydney researchers is investigating ways to increase access to much-needed treatment for fear of cancer recurrence through e-health.
survivornet.com
Cancer Nurse Mom CAN’T BELIEVE She Missed The Signs Her Own Son, 4, Had Cancer: ‘I Should Have Seen The Signs!’
Janice Post-White is a cancer nurse and she had trouble spotting her son Brennan’s leukemia signs when he was four years old. Today, he’s over 25 years cancer-free. Brennan’s leukemia symptoms included leg pain, fevers, and abdominal pain. His diagnosis was the result of a bone marrow...
Why People at High Risk for Pancreatic Cancer Need Regular Screenings
It’s worth it for people at high risk for pancreatic cancer to get screened regularly. A new study from Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center found that the screenings helped detect precancerous conditions and cancers earlier, allowing individuals to begin treatment when the disease was in its early stages. Early...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
A new way to control pain after knee replacement surgery
In a recent study, Houston Methodist researchers presented clinical evidence supporting the safety and efficacy of injecting pain medication directly into the tibia during knee replacement surgery for better postoperative pain management. The double-blind, randomized trial detailed in The Journal of Arthroplasty revealed that patients receiving a mixture of morphine...
verywellhealth.com
Bacterial Vaginosis and Menopause: What’s the Link?
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is an infection from an overgrowth of vaginal bacteria. Your vagina always has a basic amount of bacteria (called flora) that is healthy and natural. The increase of less common bacteria upsets the natural balance of the vagina and can cause uncomfortable symptoms. BV is prevalent among...
Medical News Today
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
MedicalXpress
Long-term benefit of combining chemotherapy and radiotherapy in bladder cancer
Giving people with bladder cancer chemotherapy and radiotherapy at the same time helps stop cancer from coming back, long-term results of a 10-year study confirm. Previous results showed that using the two treatments in combination to treat invasive bladder cancer, instead of radiotherapy alone, almost halves the risk of the cancer returning. This led to changes in clinical guidance, improving the quality of life for patients with bladder cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTEN.com
What if my Doctor Failed to Diagnose my Cancer?
Originally Posted On: http://cummingsinjurylaw.com/cancer-misdiagnosis/what-if-my-doctor-failed-to-diagnose-my-cancer/. Failing to diagnose cancer as soon as possible can result in serious complications and life-threatening conditions. In most cases, individuals have a higher rate of survival when a doctor diagnoses the cancer in its early stages. However, what happens when a doctor fails to diagnose cancer? Should you contact a Nashville malpractice attorney to discuss filing a lawsuit or a claim?
Medical News Today
What blood tests can help detect liver cancer?
No single blood test can diagnose liver cancer, but liver cancer blood tests can detect signs of liver dysfunction. Depending on a person’s signs and symptoms, a doctor may recommend further testing, such as a liver biopsy. Although blood tests cannot diagnose liver cancer, they. for signs of cancer....
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover that people with blood-related cancers have a higher chance of COVID breakthrough infections
Individuals with blood-related cancers are more likely to experience a COVID-19 infection even after being vaccinated, a University of Kansas Cancer Center study has found. Researchers of the study, published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology, discovered that patients with blood-related cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma, are 1.6 times more likely than other cancer patients to have breakthrough infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Study: COVID Rebound Can Happen Even Without Paxlovid
A preprint study found that 27% of the participants saw rebound COVID-19 symptoms even without taking antivirals like Paxlovid. Viral rebound may occur if the viral levels briefly fell below the detection limit or if the virus re-emerged after remaining in a reservoir. If you have viral or symptom rebound,...
Medical News Today
10 of the best medications for sinus pressure
Sinus pressure can occur when illness, injury, or allergies cause tissue swelling inside the nasal passages. Certain medications can help relieve it. The best medication for sinus pressure will depend on several factors, including the cause of the problem and a person’s circumstances. This article looks at some of...
ajmc.com
Frequent Productive Cough Associated With Worse Outcomes in Asthma, COPD
Frequent productive cough was experienced by patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), with symptom prevalence increasing with higher disease severity, according to the results of a recent study. Frequent productive cough was present in patients with asthma and/or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) across all physician-assigned severity...
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for diverticulitis?
Diverticulitis is an inflammatory condition of the colon. People may have mild symptoms or more severe complications that doctors can treat with medication or surgery. Some over-the-counter medications may worsen the condition, so people should speak with a doctor before taking any medications for diverticulitis. This article explores diverticulitis symptoms,...
Medical News Today
What's to know about hemoglobin levels?
Hemoglobin is an iron-rich protein in red blood cells. Oxygen entering the lungs attaches to hemoglobin in the blood, which carries it to tissues in the body. When someone has insufficient red blood cells or the ones they have do not work properly, the body does not have enough of the oxygen it needs to function. This condition is anemia.
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
healio.com
Phase 3 trial of canakinumab for non-small cell lung cancer misses endpoint
A randomized phase 3 trial designed to evaluate canakinumab as adjuvant treatment for completely resected non-small cell lung cancer failed to meet its primary endpoint, according to the agent’s manufacturer. Canakinumab (ACZ885, Novartis) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to and inhibits interleukin-1 beta. The multicenter, double-blind CANOPY-A...
Comments / 0