Marvel Preview: Captain Marvel #40
THE HAMMER OR THE NAIL? Captain Marvel’s magical tribunal doubles down as Carol struggles to break free of her prison using only what she came with—namely, herself. But if Earth’s Mightiest Hero can’t solve this puzzle, she’ll be Captain Marvel no more, which was maybe the master plan all along?
‘Ms. Marvel & Wolverine’ #1 is a must read for X-Men fans
Starting this week, Ms. Marvel is embarking on a series of team-ups in one-shot stories written by Jody Houser. First up is Wolverine, in an adventure set in New York with art by Ze Carlos. Considering Ms. Marvel just wrapped up the first season of her Disney+ show, and Wolverine is one of the most popular superheroes ever, it’s a match made in heaven. That said, is it an adventure worth exploring?
Marvel Preview: The Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1
THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR—REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.
Marvel Preview: Edge of Spider-Verse #2
GIG OF NIGHTMARES / THE SPIDER AND THE DRAGON / A SINGLE THREAD / MINI MARVELS. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-GWEN! THE NEW SPIDER-UK! MINI-SPIDEY! And get to know your antagonist for this huge story!. Written by: Dan Slott, Mallory Rosenthal, Ramzee, Chris Giarrusso. Art by: Chris Giarrusso, Ig Guara, Paco...
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
DC Preview: Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117
A ravenous sasquatch is on the loose and keeps eating all the ingredients for an up-and-coming TV chef’s new show! Can Mystery Inc. capture the monster in time to save the food and save the show?. Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? #117. Writer: Ivan Cohen. Artist: Valerio Chiola. Letters: Saida...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
DC Preview: Nightwing #95
Heartless has an extra-giant jar that has Blockbuster’s name on it, but as a man of refined taste, Heartless doesn’t just collect any type of heart…he waits for someone to experience a specific emotion in particular before taking it all away from them and adding it into his collection. Does Nightwing have what it takes to save the life of the very man who’s been trying to take everything away from Dick Grayson, including his life?
DC Preview: Catwoman #46
Lines are blurred as Eiko Hasigawa and Catwoman start playing too nice with one another and each lets their guard down—and in a ruthless city like Gotham, you can’t trust anyone but yourself to watch your back. And Catwoman should know better than to let an old flame get into her head again…that’s her job.
DC Preview: Batman: One Bad Day – The Riddler #1
Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman’s most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there’s always...
Marvel Preview: X-Men ’92: House of XCII #4
REIGN OF XCII! Krakoa has cordially invited friend and foe alike to the Inner Circle Gala…but could that really be a staging ground for something more planet-sized? This ’90s-tastic take on the X-Men’s Krakoan Era continues as both the mutants and their foes reach for the stars!
‘Predator’ #1 review: A new hunt begins at Marvel
The Predator makes its debut at Marvel Comics in Predator #1 by Ed Brisson, Kev Walker, and Frank D’Armata. Taking readers into the near future and alien worlds, Predator takes its time building out its lead character rather than jumping straight into a gore fest – but that’s not to say it skimps on the action.
Marvel Preview: Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #3
The return of an unlikely ally brings Iron Man and The Foundation closer to their goal. Meanwhile, it’s an all-out brawl against Stegron and his dinosaur hybrids in the Savage Land, as the hunt for the Zero Shard heats up! But Stegron’s not the only villain interested in the Zero Shard…
Marvel Preview: Ultraman: The Mystery of Ultraseven #1
Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there’s nobody left to stop it—because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in—THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!
DC Preview: Black Adam #3
Black Adam is dead, and the Mesopotamian gods of Akkad are having a field day. Are the gods real or are they merely figments of human imagination? Accepting death but denied redemption, Black Adam becomes an ersatz Gilgamesh as he journeys through Akkadian Hell while Malik, his young descendant, goes to extreme and unethical measures to try and revive him, all the while wondering if he should save the life of one of the greatest evils the world has ever known.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Death to the Mutants #1
The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don’t want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can’t, can anyone survive the coming judgment?
‘X-Men Legends’ #1 features the early days of Wolverine
X-Men Legends gets a new number one this week with a story by comics legend Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter. Thomas talked about the new series a few months ago in X-Men Monday, which should have fans of Wolverine very excited. In X-Men Legends #1, Thomas and Wachter explore the delicate time Logan was still fighting for Canada and not yet an X-Men. We’re talking fighting Hulk and going on secret missions kind of storytelling.
DC Preview: Batman / Superman: World’s Finest #6
The Dark Knight and the Man of Steel might have been victorious in their battle against the dreaded Devil Nezha (but were they, though? More on that to come, kids…) but there’s one thing they forgot in all the madness…Dick! Robin the Boy Wonder is lost in time like some kind of chrono-Home Alone…and to find him, Batman and Superman will need to get creative!
