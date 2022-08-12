Read full article on original website
'Me Time': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Kevin Hart may have retained his short stature, but has grown into one of the more prolific comedic actors in the industry. The actor started off in side roles as early as 2003’s Scary Movie 3 and 2004’s Soul Plane. His work became known by a broader audience as his career took a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy circuit. He soon became one of the world’s highest-grossing stand-up comedians and a household name. This led to starring roles in various films and the development of his burgeoning media company Hartbeat Productions. Hart is now known for leading roles in action-filled comedies such as the Ride Along series with Ice Cube and 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jack Black. His turn as a single father grieving the loss of his wife in Fatherhood marked a tonal shift from his usual work, as he took on a more serious role. With the release of 2022’s The Man From Toronto alongside Woody Harrelson, Hart seems to be back in his action comedy sweet spot. It comes as no surprise that Hart is back with another comedy adventure with the buddy comedy Me Time, where he'll be joined by Mark Wahlberg, Regina Hall, and Jimmy O. Yang.
'Saw 10' Sets Halloween 2023 Release With Kevin Greutert Directing
With a tenth installment of the horror franchise currently on the way, Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have set the next Saw film for an October 27, 2023 release date, just in time for Halloween. The film currently has no official title, but more details are expected to be revealed as production begins to gear up.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Reveals Episode Titles
Netflix has revealed the titles, cast, writers and directors for all of the episodes of the upcoming horror anthology series, Cabinet of Curiosities, from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. Each episode will tell a standalone story, with two of them being wholly original stories from del Toro himself, with each one having a different cast, writer, and director, all being personally picked by del Toro.
Why Not Showing the Bank Heist Made 'Reservoir Dogs' a Better Movie
It's been 30 years since Reservoir Dogs introduced the world to Quentin Tarantino and his rag tag band of thieves: Mr. Blonde (Michael Madsen), Mr. Orange (Tim Roth), Mr. White (Harvey Keitel), Mr. Pink (Steve Buscemi), Mr. Brown (Tarantino himself), and Mr. Blue (Edward Bunker). The 1992 film is about a group of thieves aiming to pull off the perfect diamond heist, but the crime goes haywire when one of the men turns out to be a cop. Now, it's well known why Tarantino doesn't show the actual bank heist in Reservoir Dogs, as it came down to a budgetary reason, though the filmmaker himself has always deemed not showing the heist as beneficial to the overall story. Showing the heist itself isn't a bad idea. In fact, there are plenty of reasons why it could've made the Sundance hit even better, but not including that crucial scene that clouds the plot helped make the film unforgettable. Why?
'Shantaram': First Image Shows Charlie Hunnam As a Motorcycle-Riding Fugitive On the Lam
After years in the works, and a production shutdown back in 2020 after a writing backlog from the series' original showrunner and head writer Eric Warren Singer, we finally have the first look at the Charlie Hunnam-led Shantaram. The series, which started shooting back in 2019, is an adaptation of Gregory David Roberts's best-selling novel and stars Hunnam as the fugitive Lin Ford on the lam in 1980s Bombay. The first image from the series shows the Sons of Anarchy star back on a motorcycle as he tries to outrun the law. Along with the new image, Apple TV+ announced the show will premiere on Friday, October 14.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
'Mission: Impossible 3's Maggie Q Says There is No Better Person to Work With Than Tom Cruise
During episode 201 of Drew Taylor and Charles Hood's Mission: Impossible podcast Light the Fuse, the two hosts sat down to chat with actress and model Maggie Q about her time on the set of J.J. Abrams' 2006's Mission: Impossible III. While discussing the strenuous audition process and her action-packed role, Q spoke highly of her time with co-star and franchise lead Tom Cruise, describing him as someone that was immediately warm and welcoming to her on set.
Tubi Greenlights 'Breaking Bear' Adult Animated Series, Produced by Blink-182's Tom DeLonge
Tubi announced that is moving forward on the adult animated comedy series Breaking Bear. The new show hails from The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia director Julien Nitzberg alongside Creepshow producer Cartel Entertainment and Tom DeLonge’s To The Stars Media (Monsters of California). It all comes as part of a greater effort by Tubi to further expand its adult animation catalog.
New 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Images Show Off Practical FX and Haunting Horrors
With a little over two months to go until the release of the anthology horror series Cabinet of Curiosities, Netflix has decided to release some first-look images in order to tease us about the upcoming project. Co-showrun and curated by Academy Award winner Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water), the series will tell eight spooky stories that explore different aspects of the horror genre. The first two episodes debut in late October, just in time for Halloween.
Ranking Every Movie Directed by Alfonso Cuarón From Worst to Best
Hailed in Hollywood as one of “The Three Amigos” alongside fellow Mexican directors Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G Iñárritu, Alfonso Cuarón is a crucial player in the New Wave of Mexican Cinema. His movies are frequently critically acclaimed and often boundary-pushing, especially in terms of visual effects, long takes, and verisimilitude.
'Mack & Rita': Diane Keaton on What Makes the Film Special and Sharing the Role With Elizabeth Lail
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Mack & Rita.]. From director Katie Aselton, the dramedy Mack & Rita follows 30-year-old self-proclaimed homebody Mack Martin (Elizabeth Lail), who finds herself coming out of a regression pod during the bachelorette weekend for her best friend Carla (Taylour Paige), having suddenly transformed into her 70-year-old future self (Academy Award winner Diane Keaton). Going by Aunt Rita, so as not to attract too much confused attention, the old soul learns to free herself from other people’s expectations and realizes that maybe she wasn’t being as authentically true to herself as she previously thought.
Get Your 'Freaky' On With the Blissfield Butcher Mask and Dagger From Trick or Treat Studios
Horror fans are currently living in the middle of a slasher renaissance with franchises like Halloween and Scream back in the bloody limelight. However, one of the more original slashers to come out in the last couple of years was the body swap horror comedy Freaky directed by Christopher Landon and starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn. Now, famous horror company Trick or Treat Studios is releasing the mask that the infamous Blissfield Butcher (Vaughn) wore in the film along with the mystical La Dola Dagger.
'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities' Will Release on Netflix During Four-Day Event
Prepare to enter a world that is "beautiful and horrible, at exactly the same time.” Netflix has announced the release dates for Cabinet of Curiosities, the upcoming horror anthology series from acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro. The key word here being "release dates," as the eight-episode series will not be utilizing the familiar binge-style premiere like many other Netflix shows. The series is set to stagger the release across four days, starting on Friday, October 25 and going until Tuesday, October 28.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': New Teaser Reminds Viewers Who the Show Is Really About
With less than a week left before She-Hulk: Attorney at Law drops on Disney+, Marvel Studios continues to tease its fans with extensive promotion and clips from the original series that is set to premiere this Thursday, August 18. Released today, the latest trailer for the new show introduces its colorful cast of characters, but reminds viewers who the show is really about.
‘Bullet Train’ to Retain Top Spot at Weekend Box Office Despite Steep Drop
Sony’s Bullet Train is speeding along at the box office. With no competition in sight, the action film is expected to retain the top spot on the weekend charts with an estimated $13 million, after $3.86 million on its second Friday. Bullet Train had opened to $30 million in its debut weekend, and has now made a so-so $54 million domestically.
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in August 2022
The last full month of summer and a new month of programming on the Criterion Channel. There are collections in honor of composer Henry Mancini (Victor/Victoria) and Hollywood icon Myrna Loy, along with the customary releases of Criterion editions with exclusive supplemental features. Here are seven of the best options coming to the service in August 2022.
‘American Gigolo’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes Does American Gigolo Have (And Where Can You Stream Them)?. Razor-sharp suits, fast cars, and a fancy house in Los Angeles; just as male escort Julian Kaye thought he has it all, the world suddenly turns upside down. In 2014, Jerry Bruckheimer announced plans for a 2022 television adaptation of the neo-noir crime drama American Gigolo. Set to premiere on Showtime, the project is written by Neil Labute and executive produced by Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and KristieAnne Reed.
'A Confederacy of Dunces' Is the Most Cursed Unmade Movie Adaptation
The novel A Confederacy of Dunces has never had an easy existence. The text wouldn’t have even seen the light of day if the mother of its author, John Kennedy Toole, hadn’t stumbled upon the manuscript after Toole’s suicide. More than a decade later, Dunces was finally published and became a Pulitzer Prize-winning hit. Its struggles to make it to bookshelves provided an eerie harbinger of the enormous and downright tragic challenges that have plagued any prospective film adaptation of this material.
10 Best Universes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree - for a film with a title involving multiverses, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sure explores its fair share of different realities. The majority of universes appear in the brief scene where Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumble through the multiverse, with major hints of possible universes to be visited in the future.
‘The Sandman’: All Deaths (So Far), Ranked From Least To Most Heartbreaking
The Sandman, the new astounding series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s popular comics of the same name, officially premiered on Netflix on August 5th. While many fans of the book series were already familiar with the source material's diverse characters, the TV show successfully managed to properly introduce a beautifully crafted fantasy world to a new and possibly larger audience.
