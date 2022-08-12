ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Update regarding the Gloucester County gas leak

The ongoing incident in Gloucester County has been contained and continues to be remediated by public safety officials. The fumes emanating from a gas leak coming out of a TransChem tractor trailer, on the southern portion of Rt. 295 in an East Greenwich Township truck stop, have significantly dissipated in Camden County.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Gloucester County woman suing trucking company involved in chemical leak that caused rotten egg smell

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A Gloucester County woman has filed a lawsuit against the trucking company involved in last week's chemical leak. The lawsuit alleges that the Texas-based company TransChem USA is responsible for illnesses related to the leak.It also includes a request that TransChem preserves any photos or documents connected to the incident to be later used as evidence.The leak caused a rotten egg smell to overwhelm parts of South Jersey. Officials say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It was not a natural gas leak. 
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
TOMS RIVER, NJ
