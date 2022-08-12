Read full article on original website
Big 12 News: Texas WR Agiye Hall Suspended Indefinitely
The Longhorns will be without one of their top playmakers for the unforeseeable future.
footballscoop.com
Youth football coach fatally shot following argument
A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted of murdering his Tinder Date is back on the field
Isimemen Etute is back on the football field! He recently was acquitted of killing a man named Jerry Smith who was impersonating a 21-year-old woman, trying to trap the football player on Tinder. Well, Etute is back on the field. He will be playing this fall at Iowa Western Community...
NFL・
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
College Football World Reacts To Death Of Texas Football Legend
The University of Texas has lost an all-time football great. Steve Worster, a legendary Texas football player who rushed for 2,353 yards and scored 36 touchdowns during his career, has died at 73. Our thoughts are with his friends and family members. Worst finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting...
Card vs. Ewers: Is One Texas QB Pulling Away Prior To Season Start?
Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers could be battling down to the wire for the title of QB1.
Former Baylor QB Bohanon Named Starter At New Program
Gerry Bohanon is back as a starter for South Florida come Sept. 3 against BYU.
Oklahoma football: Lincoln Riley set up to fail by Sooners, per insider
An Oklahoma football insider feels the administration was setting Lincoln Riley up for failure. As Lincoln Riley begins his first year as the USC Trojans head coach, Oklahoma football fans have endured their most chaotic offseason in ages with former defensive coordinator Brent Venables now at the helm. Never before...
Texas Tech Red Raiders 2023 Football Commits
Check back frequently with Red Raider Review for an updated list of Texas Tech football commits and signees.
Mizzou Hoops Set for Future Non-Conference Bout with Elite Big East Foe
The Tigers now know one of their non-conference matchups for the 2023-24 season.
