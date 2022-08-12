A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO