footballscoop.com

Youth football coach fatally shot following argument

A youth football coach died Saturday night when an argument escalated into a senseless act of violence. Mike Hickmon, 43, succumbed to his wounds following a game involving the North Dallas United youth football organization. According to the Dallas Morning News, "In a video of the incident shared on social media, a man who is wearing a shirt that reads 'North Dallas United' is seen arguing with a referee. Several yards away, the video shows what appears to be a fight starting, and shortly afterward several gunshots can be heard."
DALLAS, TX
