airlinegeeks.com
Sun Country Schedules First-of-its-Kind EAS Flight
In mid-July 2022, the Department of Transportation posted a document selecting Sun Country as the airline that will serve the Essential Air Service of Eau Claire in Wisconsin. When the DOT decision was made it was a shock to most as there has never been an aircraft this large operating an EAS route within the lower 48 states. Southern Airways Express even posted a letter arguing they didn’t meet certain EAS requirements.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Tourism Up Last Year
Wisconsin saw a total economic impact of $20.9 billion in 2021, which was 21% higher than 2020’s $17.3 billion. Last year, 1 in 21 jobs were supported by tourism with 169,000 tourism jobs, which was 7% higher than 2020’s 157,000 jobs. Wisconsin saw 102.3 million visitor trips to the state last year, which was 13% higher than 2020’s 90.7 million. Wisconsin collected $1.4 billion in state and local taxes last year, which was 19% higher than 2020’s $1.2 billion. For federal taxes, Wisconsin collected $1.2 billion, which was 14% higher than 2020’s $1 billion. Each Wisconsin household would need to pay $580 to maintain the current level of government services generated by tourism spending, which is 20% higher than 2020’s $485.
Five more small towns in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some more great small towns in the state of Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire hosts US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Artists from countries as far away as Japan and Australia are in Eau Claire this week to show how they can turn a piece of wood into a masterpiece. This weekend, the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship is at Carson Park where individuals are able to compete for the title of world champion.
Find Out The Best U.S. Chainsaw Artist This Weekend In Wisconsin
Chainsaw artists will be coming from all over the world to compete in the 2022 U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship in Wisconsin. I believe when it comes to chainsaws, you are or you're not. There's no in-between. Don't get me wrong, I think they are incredible machines but unfortunately, they are not my thing. Things people can do with a chainsaw are amazing. It just blows my mind. I would end up cutting myself.
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Missing Eau Claire girl; Katherine Ertz last seen Aug. 1
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Katherine Ertz was last seen nearly two weeks ago on August 1, 2022, when she left a friend’s home and did not return. No one has seen or heard from her since.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man leads police on multiple chases
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A 22-year-old man is arrested after leading police on multiple chases in Eau Claire County. Last night, Altoona police tried to stop a vehicle. The driver got away from the officer. An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Deputy found the vehicle in a neighborhood near...
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead, another hurt after multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County
Polk County, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a multi-motorcycle crash in Polk County. According to a media release from Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 8 at 2:25 p.m., authorities received a report of a multi-motorcycle crash on Highway 87 at the intersection of River Road north of St. Croix Falls, Wis.
wearegreenbay.com
WI driver arrested after admitting to ‘having a few drinks’ while driving
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in Jackson County was arrested after telling a trooper that he was drinking while driving. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, recently, a trooper responded to a report of a reckless driver who was swerving back and forth between lanes on I-94 in Jackson County.
ABOUT
