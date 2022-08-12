ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
WECT

Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
BELVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
WECT

Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend. Communities in Schools hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school supply drive over the weekend to gather supplies for the upcoming school year for New Hanover County Schools students. They dropped buses off in 6 locations across the community.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Homeless man arrested in rape of woman in library parking deck

WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman outside of a North Carolina library. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that the homeless woman told investigators she was raped in the parking deck of the New Hanover County Downtown Library. Detectives...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WITN

Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

What Homeowners Wish They Knew Before Becoming Landlords

Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. It’s all but guaranteed that most homeowners, at one point or another, have thought about or seriously considered becoming landlords. After all, they know how to maintain their home, pay their mortgage on time, and who to call when repairs are necessary.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
WILMINGTON, NC
onscene.tv

Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington

08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...

