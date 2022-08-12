Read full article on original website
NC gang member sentenced to 50 years: officials
A gang member who was charged with “running an armed drug trafficking operation” has been sentenced, according to officials.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Junior Deputy and stuffed K-9 meet Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recently helped Junior Deputy Gage and his K-9 Tuffy meet a member of the department. Gage and his stuffed dog met Deputy Carrano with the Sheriff’s Department on Friday at the Dunkin Donuts in Whiteville. Deputy Carrano purchased...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team places 2nd in competition
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department HazMat Team proved they’re one of the best at what they do in a recent competition in Raleigh. Members of the HazMat group took part in the South Atlantic Fire Rescue Expo’s HazMat Competition on Saturday, placing second in the event.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
WECT
Belville pays Leland $225,000 in attorney fees for H2GO lawsuit
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Belville was ordered to pay the Town of Leland $225,000 in attorney fees and $14,499 in costs related to Leland’s lawsuit against Belville. The suit was prompted by H2GO attempting to transfer its assets to Belville five years ago. In 2017, Belville...
Two injured in Clinton shooting
Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCSO Marine Patrol Unit receives award for removing abandoned boats
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The hard work of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit hasn’t gone unnoticed. FSgt. Jake Zaludek and the Patrol Unit was one of many recipients of the North Carolina Coastal Federation’s Pelican Awards. A ceremony was held last Saturday evening...
WECT
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For Light”...
WECT
Communities in Schools holds ‘Stuff the Bus’ supply drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - School buses were packed with school supplies donated by the community this weekend. Communities in Schools hosted a ‘Stuff the Bus’ back-to-school supply drive over the weekend to gather supplies for the upcoming school year for New Hanover County Schools students. They dropped buses off in 6 locations across the community.
wcti12.com
Homeless man arrested in rape of woman in library parking deck
WILMINGTON, New Hanover County — Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a woman outside of a North Carolina library. Wilmington ABC affiliate WWAY is reporting that the homeless woman told investigators she was raped in the parking deck of the New Hanover County Downtown Library. Detectives...
WITN
Two men nabbed by deputies & NCIS agents after undercover drug operation
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An undercover drug operation in one Eastern Carolina county enabled the seizure of drugs. a semi-automatic shotgun, and the arrest of two men. Onslow County deputies and NCIS agents arranged buys of drugs from a person suspected of dealing narcotics to residents of Sneads Ferry.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Oak Island (NC)
In search of the best and fun things to do in Oak Island, NC?. Situated in Brunswick County, on the southeastern end of North Carolina’s coastline, is the quintessential beach town, Oak Island. The town has a population of 8,118 inhabitants as of the 2020 census. The town is...
WITN
Crews increase containment of Holly Shelter wildfire
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Forest Service has increased personnel to tackle the Juniper Road Two Fire’s flames. With 59 people, 14 tractor plows, two single engine air tankers, a helicopter, a low ground pressure track vehicle, a scout plane, and a lead plane, the fire is held at 1,226 acres, but is now 43% contained.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender Commissioners discuss hospital’s future
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Pender Medical Center formally called Pender Memorial Hospital is now operated by Novant Health. County commissioners have been discussing the hospital’s future and whether Novant should be allowed to renew its contract next year. Pender County’s agreement with Novant Health to operate Pender...
WilmingtonBiz
What Homeowners Wish They Knew Before Becoming Landlords
Sponsored Content provided by Dave Sweyer - Owner and Broker, Sweyer Property Management. It’s all but guaranteed that most homeowners, at one point or another, have thought about or seriously considered becoming landlords. After all, they know how to maintain their home, pay their mortgage on time, and who to call when repairs are necessary.
2 people, 2 vehicles shot up in Clinton on Friday night
Two people and two vehicles were riddled with bullet holes in Clinton on Friday night.
WECT
Historic 11-story office building in downtown Wilmington bought for $8.25 million
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Murchison Building in downtown Wilmington was purchased for $8.25 million. Cape Fear Commercial’s Paul Loukas and Lindsey Hess represented the buyer and made the announcement on August 11. “It’s an understatement to say that this was a delicate and complicated transaction,” Loukas said in...
WECT
Silver Alert issued for missing and endangered Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Wilmington man. Saphir Deyampert, 18, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Sir Tyler Drive in the Mayfaire area wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, blue shoes, a hoodie with a greyscale camouflage design and a green and black Oak Island ballcap.
onscene.tv
Shots Fired by LAPD, No One Hit | Wilmington
08.11.2022 | 12:45 AM | WILMINGTON – LAPD Harbor units put out a call for backup with shots fired at the intersection of Hawaiian Ave and F St. Three suspects were detained at the scene, with at least one possibly outstanding. There were no reports of injuries or anyone...
foxwilmington.com
Four inmates charged for attempted murder after an inmate was beaten at Columbus County Jail
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The State Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged four inmates at Columbus County jail in connection to the investigation of a severe beating that hospitalized Joshua Johnson, another inmate. According to District Attorney Jon David, the inmates involved in the beating have been...
