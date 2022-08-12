ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

Daily Mail

Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle

A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
MIAMI, FL
