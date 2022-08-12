Read full article on original website
Related
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Tennant has putrid smell in apartment building, landlord finds week old defrosting chicken is the culprit
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger I worked for a a toy store that was owned by a certifiably crazy man named Edmund.
Miami-Dade PD confirms officer in critical condition after being shot
MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed Monday night that an officer is down.A source familiar with the incident said one officer was shot and is in critical condition. The officer's family was being rushed to the hospital where his condition was being evaluated.MDPD later confirmed the officer, who was shot during an altercation, was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.Another source told CBS4 that a robbery intervention detail officer was pursing a suspect. There was a short chase before the suspect bailed from the vehicle and gunfire was exchanged.Both the officer and suspect were struck.The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene at NW 62 Street and NW 7 Avenue.Back at JMH, a large crowd of police stood by the ER entrance, showing support for their fellow officer.Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Comments / 0