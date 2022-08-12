ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Appleton woman among those hurt in Six Flags amusement park shooting

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting in a parking lot of an amusement park north of Chicago, including a woman from Appleton, that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said. Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six...
GURNEE, IL
Gunshots fired in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac Police Department responded to a report of gunshots being fired outside an apartment complex Saturday morning. Officers were dispatched to the Forest Mall Apartments at 10:13 for a report of two gunshots. Police say a 17 year old male from Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Beer-infused ice cream bars meant to evoke 'dive bar' experience

MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Nothing says "dive bar" like a glass of beer on tap, and now that taste is being extended to a different type of bar. Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Company has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop of New York City to release the Ice Cream Dive Bar. The bar includes Miller High Life-infused ice cream, peanut swirl meant to evoke salty bar snacks, vanilla smoke flavor reminiscent of the smoky smell of dive bars, caramel swirl to bring out the stickiness of dive bar floors, carbonated candy and a dark chocolate shell symbolizing dark wood and dim lighting.
MILWAUKEE, WI

