MILWAUKEE (WLUK) -- Nothing says "dive bar" like a glass of beer on tap, and now that taste is being extended to a different type of bar. Milwaukee's Miller Brewing Company has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop of New York City to release the Ice Cream Dive Bar. The bar includes Miller High Life-infused ice cream, peanut swirl meant to evoke salty bar snacks, vanilla smoke flavor reminiscent of the smoky smell of dive bars, caramel swirl to bring out the stickiness of dive bar floors, carbonated candy and a dark chocolate shell symbolizing dark wood and dim lighting.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO