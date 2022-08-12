Placerville father, son found dead in apparent murder-suicide. A neighbor alerted police

A father and his adult son were found dead in a Placerville home in what police say was an apparent murder-suicide .

Dead are a 57-year-old man and his 35-year-old son. Placerville police were called just after 7 p.m. Thursday to the 3100 block of Wiltse Road by a neighbor concerned after she detected a “suspicious odor” from the nearby home.

Officers through a window saw the body of one of the men in the home’s living room. Inside the home, officers found the second body. Their names had not been released as of late Friday morning.

Investigators believe the son killed his father before taking his own life, Placerville police said in a statement .

It was not immediately known when the men died, but the neighbor told officers that no one had been seen at the home for several days.

Placerville police, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office and an El Dorado County sheriff’s forensics team continue to investigate the deaths, police said.