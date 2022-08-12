ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 On Your Side

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains

Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
2 On Your Side

Construction to begin at new Elmwood Village playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, State Senator Sean Ryan and other local leaders held a groundbreaking for a playground in the Elmwood Village. The space is located at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church where construction is beginning next week and should be fully installed. The playground is set to include...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York

Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
2 On Your Side

$7,500 reward offered for information about homicide of Malik Jones

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Malik Jones. Jones was killed on Aug. 10 on East Utica Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Lancaster, New York Police Issue Serious Warning

This is getting out of control. The Lancaster Police Department posted a warning on Facebook last week. There were 3 cars that were stolen on the south side of Lancaster right out of their driveways. Over the past few months, there have been so many stories about people stealing cars...
LANCASTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash

ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
ELLINGTON, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

