District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse planned as waterfront restaurant in North Tonawanda
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The owners of two restaurants on the Niagara River in Tonawanda are working on a third waterfront project – this one on the Erie Canal. The Berrafato brothers are working with two partners to open District 37 Kitchen and Taphouse, a bar/restaurant that will anchor a new building in North Tonawanda at the corner of Sweeney and Main streets.
Buffalo’s 7 Favorite Sit-Down Restaurant Chains
Other than the amazing people who live here and the Bills and Sabres, the number one claim to fame for Buffalo and Western New York is its food. The food here rivals almost anywhere in the United States and it's a location that is notorious for loving local restaurants and not being overly kind to the national places, other than a few huge fast-food chains (McDonald's, Wendy's, etc.).
Slow Roll spotlights clean air campaigns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo is rolling out from the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal (NFFT) on Clinton Street for this week's ride. This week's Slow Roll is focused on spotlighting clean air campaigns. The group is partnering up with the Clean Air Coalition of Western New York (CACWNY), which “builds power by developing grassroots leaders who organize their communities to run and win environmental justice and public health campaigns in Western New York.”
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide
Over a thousand bikers are taking over the Skyway for the 2022 SkyRide which brings awareness to bike and pedestrian safety.
'I Got It': An Erie County Fair staple
Many Western New Yorkers come back time-and-time again for one staple at the Erie County Fair every year. That happens to be the “I Got It” tent, everyone’s favorite Bingo-themed game. Read more here:
Benefit next weekend for young woman paralyzed from crash
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A benefit is set to be held for a young woman who was paralyzed in an April 2020 crash. Chelsea Ellis was hit by a Buffalo Police cruiser on April 15, 2020 while walking on a sidewalk in the city of Buffalo. On August 20, a benefit will be held for […]
Boy reported missing in Niagara Falls
Police are looking for 9-year-old Matice Mathis. They say he is 4'8" tall, and had a BMX-style bicycle.
Winners announced for the Erie County Fair's new food showdown
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Erie County Fair is underway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. If you're looking to try some new foods at the fair this summer, here are the winners of this year's new food showdown. Three winners were selected from three different categories: new food, sweets and treats and healthy option.
Construction to begin at new Elmwood Village playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Monday, State Senator Sean Ryan and other local leaders held a groundbreaking for a playground in the Elmwood Village. The space is located at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church where construction is beginning next week and should be fully installed. The playground is set to include...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
The Fall Foliage Train Is Coming Back to Western New York
Every year when the Erie County Fair comes to the Hamburg Fairgrounds, Western New York residents can see a glimmer of light that signals that autumn is in the distance. Once the fair ends, most people look forward to fall and everything that comes with it. Technically, fall doesn't start...
$7,500 reward offered for information about homicide of Malik Jones
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to the arrest or indictment of those responsible for the homicide of Malik Jones. Jones was killed on Aug. 10 on East Utica Street in the City of Buffalo, according to Crime Stoppers. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information about his murder.
Buffalo mass shooting victims names now etched into stone bricks at a local church
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The names of each person killed in the mass shooting at Tops are now etched into stone bricks. They are in the memorial courtyard at Holy Trinity on Main Street in Buffalo. The pastor told 2 On Your Side that a visitor to the church came...
Gov. Hochul announces major waterfront projects in Buffalo
$10 million will go toward rebuilding Wilkeson Pointe, a place Hochul says will be "the real epicenter of activity down on our waterfront."
Plans announced to improve Buffalo's waterfront
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State is making some big investments to improve Buffalo's waterfront. Gov. Kathy Hochul was in the Queen City on Monday to announce that four major projects are in the works to improve accessibility, boost economic development, and bring more activities to the area. One...
West Seneca Police team up with animal advocates to create calendars
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue are excited to announce that the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar is now available for presale! Both animal rescue organizations joined with the West Seneca Police Department for a special photo shoot. Officers spent time with rescue dogs and cats and took […]
Lancaster, New York Police Issue Serious Warning
This is getting out of control. The Lancaster Police Department posted a warning on Facebook last week. There were 3 cars that were stolen on the south side of Lancaster right out of their driveways. Over the past few months, there have been so many stories about people stealing cars...
Buffalo’s Crane Branch Library closes for interior renovation
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Crane Library will shut down again until summer of next year for phase two of a three phase improvement project. The Elmwood Avenue branch will be closed starting this Monday, August 15. The library is projected to be closed until June 2023 for new floors, walls, lighting, electric, furnishings, community space and meeting room renovations.
Police say body found in Scajaquada Creek
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek on Saturday morning, Buffalo police say. A passerby found a male body floating at the foot of Niagara Street near Forest Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo police underwater recovery team retrieved the body. An autopsy will be conducted by Erie […]
Motorcyclist injured in Chautauqua County crash
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported motorcycle crash on Waterboro Hill Road in the Town of Ellington Sunday afternoon, just before 4 p.m. The motorcycle’s operator, identified as Cherie Steff, 65, of West Valley was transported by STAT Medevac for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Investigation reportedly […]
