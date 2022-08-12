Read full article on original website
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E Preston
Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells itCheryl E PrestonFranklin County, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Augusta Free Press
136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate
The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
After 20 years, are we any closer to answers in Short family murders in Henry Co.?
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WGHP) — Monday marks 20 years since someone shot and killed Michael and Mary Short in what investigators called execution-style murders in Henry County. The remains of their daughter, 9-year-old Jennifer Short, were found six weeks later in a North Carolina creek. Even after two long decades, investigators still don’t have solid […]
FireRescue1
Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges
ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting
The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
WSET
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
WSET
Poor mountain facing development pressure for protecting the habitat of a 'rare plant'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Poor Mountain has been conserved and added to a Virginia natural preserve, protecting the scenic area residents and the habitat for a globally rare plant. Poor Mountain is home to the world's largest population of the globally rare piratebush according to the recreation department. The...
WSET
'You can't train enough:' Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office prepares for school safety
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA (WSET) — A lot of children are heading back to school this week with safety as a top priority in every district. On Monday, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office took ABC13 to a training site. They went through a scenario of school resource officers closing in...
cbs19news
Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia
RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
Tennessee Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police cruisers in nationwide competition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Virginia State Police (VSP) are competing in a nationwide competition to determine which state’s highway patrol has the best cruisers. The winner of America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is run by the American Association of State Troopers. The THP tweeted on Wednesday, Aug. 10 that […]
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
WDBJ7.com
Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.
WSET
State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:51 p.m. 8/15/22. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in West Virginia. A flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for McDowell, Wyoming, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 18,867 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 65,536 PCR tests processed over the past week.
WSET
Bedford County parents petition against elementary school rezoning
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents in Bedford County are weighing in on proposed rezoning plans for Bedford County schools. The school board is looking over plans to battle overcrowding in elementary schools, particularly New London Academy, which is at 103% capacity. The rezoning would send some New London...
WSET
Help Danville police identify two people of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
Augusta Free Press
Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
A Burkville man is being sought after a Virginia State Police pursuit initiated following a report of a theft from a gas station at Exit 162 along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, fled on foot after crashing his vehicle in Craig County following the Aug. 11...
wfirnews.com
Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
cbs17
Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
WSET
Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
WSLS
Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
