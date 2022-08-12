ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, VA

Augusta Free Press

136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
VIRGINIA STATE
FireRescue1

Entire Va. volunteer squad suspended, may face embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. — A entire volunteer squad has been suspended while its members are being investigated and may face charges of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretense, WSLS reported Friday. The Roanoke County Police Department and the county’s internal auditor are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Various issues discussed at Proud Patriots of SML meeting

The Proud Patriots of SML’s recent meeting was addressed by a number of the lake area’s state and national elected officials, or surrogates. • Illegal immigration and the need to control the human trafficking and deadly drugs entering our country from the southern border, along with others who enter by breaking our laws, not prepared to survive on their own. It’s illegal.
MONETA, VA
cbs19news

Hemorrhagic Disease of Deer Reported in Virginia

RICHMOND VA (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Wildlife announced that they received several reports of "Hemorrhagic disease" which has caused multiple deer deaths across Virginia. According to the press release, Hemorrhagic is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer and outbreaks in the Southeast and Virginia. According to...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Co. school bus breaks down, delays student pickup times

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Some Pulaski County students may have to wait a while for their school bus to arrive Monday morning due to an issue with Bus 59. According to Pulaski County Public Schools, Bus 59 — which serves the Snowville area and is also covering for Bus 46 — has broken down.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating back to 1883.
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

State of emergency declared in Kanawha, Fayette after areas hammered by flooding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:51 p.m. 8/15/22. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for a number of counties in West Virginia. A flood watch remains in effect until 11 p.m. Monday for McDowell, Wyoming, northwest and southeast Raleigh, northwest and southeast Fayette, northwest and southeast Nicholas, northwest and southeast Webster, northwest and southeast Pocahontas and northwest and southeast Randolph.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSET

Bedford County parents petition against elementary school rezoning

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents in Bedford County are weighing in on proposed rezoning plans for Bedford County schools. The school board is looking over plans to battle overcrowding in elementary schools, particularly New London Academy, which is at 103% capacity. The rezoning would send some New London...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Help Danville police identify two people of interest

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is recruiting the help of the community in identifying two people who may have information about a crime. "Please take a few moments to view the unidentified persons of interest that you or someone you know may recognize," DPD posted on Facebook.
DANVILLE, VA
wfirnews.com

Woman hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

From Roanoke City Police: On August 14, 2022 at approximately 7:32 P.M., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3300 block of Fernciff Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult female in a parking lot with what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the woman to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
cbs17

Funeral planned for Virginia college student killed in shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A rising senior at William & Mary was killed in a recent shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. Zhykierra Guy died on August 5 after being shot near her home in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, Virginia. Police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found her in the passenger’s seat of a car.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WSET

Scam Alert: Roanoke FireEMS warns community on text message scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke FireEMS Department is warning the public about a scam offering a discount. The department said to disregard any text messages pertaining to receiving an offer discount on a Roanoke Fire-EMs shirt. This is not affiliated with the department in any way the department...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Woman shot on Ferncliff Ave in Roanoke, taken to the hospital: police

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say a woman was shot Sunday in Northwest. It happened in the 3300 block of Ferncliff Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the injuries appear to be non-life threatening. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
ROANOKE, VA

