Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Braves: Vaughn Grissom success brings up tough Ozzie Albies question
Atlanta Braves fans are wondering what happens to Vaughn Grissom once Ozzie Albies returns. He may have only just joined the big-league club, but Vaughn Grissom has quickly become a fan favorite in Braves Country. Grissom was called up after Orlando Arcia pulled his hamstring in the first of two...
Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason
The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB・
Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game
LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
Former Orr basketball player Marquise Pryor, 27, fatally shot on South Side
Marquise Pryor, who played basketball at Orr and was a prominent figure in the 2018 Fox Sports documentary “Shot in the Dark,” was shot and killed on Friday.
Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself
Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump
The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play for the Chicago Bulls?
No team wants to hear the face of their franchise say they wouldn't mind playing for another team. But that's the reality for the Milwaukee Bucks after star Giannis Antetokounmpo said at an event over the weekend that he wouldn't mind playing for the Chicago Bulls at the end of his career.
Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears
As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
Mets: Buck Showalter pours cold water on potential call-ups
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tempered the fanbase’s expectations who thought the team would call up a top prospect to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. The New York Mets had themselves a great weekend, as they rebounded from a series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday by taking the final two games all the while shutting out their rivals. There was some bad news to come out of the series, as third baseman Luis Guillorme suffered a left groin injury on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed that he will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks, and the team subsequently placed him on the injured list.
MLB・
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm
Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward after big investments prove fruitless
The Texas Rangers announced on Aug. 15 that they have fired manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. This past offseason, the Texas Rangers pushed their chips to the center of the table, indicating that they planned on making the postseason in 2022. That was evident after they doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top middle infielders in free agency. Surely this would be their year.
Ryan Poles still hopeful for resolution in Bears' contract negotiations with Roquan Smith
Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Saturday expressed his hope that the team can still reach a long-term contract extension with star linebacker Roquan Smith.
