Mets considering major roster move for push into postseason

The New York Mets are reportedly considering making a significant roster move as they march to the postseason. The New York Mets are reportedly considering calling up prized infield prospect Brett Baty in the event that Luis Guillorme is placed on the injured list, per Mike Puma of the New York Post.
MLB
CBS DFW

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
LANCASTER, TX
FanSided

Carlos Correa rumors: A dark horse team just revealed itself

Mike Elias’ comments have thrusted the Baltimore Orioles into the Carlos Correa sweepstakes. With the Baltimore Orioles being way better than expected, general manager Mike Elias has made it abundantly clear his team will be buyers this winter, possibly entering the Carlos Correa foray should he opt out of his Minnesota Twins deal.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Latest Yankees injury heightens pressure to regroup amid slump

The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, and their latest injury may pose more trouble for them. The New York Yankees have been struggling to play to their potential lately, as shown by a series loss against their biggest rival, the Boston Red Sox. DJ LeMahieu was announced injured on Sunday night, which may pose even more trouble for New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Four Chiefs players who could be trade targets for Bears

As the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Chicago Bears, it could be a good preview of potential trade targets for Chicago GM Ryan Poles. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their 2022 schedule with the start of the preseason on Saturday afternoon by kicking off at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. The pairing features two teams on disparate sides of the National Football League’s pecking order—one with a run of sustained success enjoyed by few teams in today’s NFL and the other in need of impact talent at nearly every single position on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Mets: Buck Showalter pours cold water on potential call-ups

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tempered the fanbase’s expectations who thought the team would call up a top prospect to replace the injured Luis Guillorme. The New York Mets had themselves a great weekend, as they rebounded from a series-opening loss to the Philadelphia Phillies this past Friday by taking the final two games all the while shutting out their rivals. There was some bad news to come out of the series, as third baseman Luis Guillorme suffered a left groin injury on Sunday. An MRI on Monday revealed that he will be sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks, and the team subsequently placed him on the injured list.
MLB
FanSided

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm

Latest Fernando Tatis Jr. PED excuse is even worse than ringworm. When it was announced that Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. was flagged for PEDs, he released a statement revealing that it was due to ringworm medication. We all laughed our butts off at that excuse then, but you might want to prepare yourself. This next excuse is way worse.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Rangers fire manager Chris Woodward after big investments prove fruitless

The Texas Rangers announced on Aug. 15 that they have fired manager Chris Woodward after four seasons. This past offseason, the Texas Rangers pushed their chips to the center of the table, indicating that they planned on making the postseason in 2022. That was evident after they doled out hundreds of millions of dollars to Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the top middle infielders in free agency. Surely this would be their year.
ARLINGTON, TX
