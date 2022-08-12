U.S. Workers Lost About $28 Billion in Wages During Covid-19 Due to Lack of Access to Paid Leave, Report Finds

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
Novavax COVID Vaccine: Company Submits FDA Application for Booster Authorization
Weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on Novavax’s two-dose COVID vaccine, the biotechnology company is seeking approval to distribute booster shots. Novavax announced Monday it submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization for booster shots of its...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Recommends 3 At-Home Tests, COVID Alert Levels Shift
As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shifts its guidelines around COVID, the Federal Drug Association also revised its guidance around the amount of at-home tests one should take if potentially exposed to the virus. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. FDA...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
69K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0