Buford, GA

11Alive

5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Buford, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buford, GA
City
Loganville, GA
Loganville, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
WGAU

Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co

A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
MADISON COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
The Georgia Sun

Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting

A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
WMBB

Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
CBS 46

School employee arrested in Union County school shooting incident

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school was canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said someone targeted...
UNION COUNTY, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

