3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announced
New additions to FoCo's Eagle's Beak Park spotlight history, nature, inclusivity
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
North Ga county, still coping with campus shooting, extends delay in school opening
Classes are now scheduled to begin tomorrow in the schools in Union County: last week’s first day of classes were delayed after a school employee fired gunshots into an empty car in the parking lot of the Union County Primary School. That employee was arrested in Blairsville. From WSB...
Witness to fatal stabbing on MLK Drive follows suspect and shoots them, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are saying that two violent crime scenes on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are related. They tell 11Alive that one of the scenes is a shooting at an apartment building located at 2800 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Just down the street at a gas station at 2716 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officers said they are investigating a stabbing.
Witness follows, shoots suspect after seeing him stab driver to death at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A witness followed and shot a suspect who police say stabbed a driver to death outside an Atlanta gas station. Atlanta police told Channel 2 they responded to a stabbing and shooting call next to each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 6 a.m. Monday.
5 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Five people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to 5420 Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 11 p.m. Police identified the victim as 19-year-old Kiyre...
Raleigh News & Observer
Argument over parking space ends with three shot and one killed, Georgia police say
Three people were shot, one fatally, during an argument over a parking space in Georgia, news outlets report. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Odyssey Lounge on Marietta Street in Atlanta around 3:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, the Atlanta Police Department said in a news release. Two victims were found at the scene.
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
Days After Ga. Baby Drowns in Bathtub, Her Mom Is Arrested at Funeral Home
Police in Georgia have filed a second-degree murder charge against a mother who stands accused of drowning her seven-month-old daughter late last month. Shaquila Feaster, 31, of Lithonia, was arrested on Thursday at a funeral home in Decatur. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, Feaster has been in police...
Madison Co man ditches mother, is arrested in Forsyth Co
A Madison County man is arrested after a police chase in Forsyth County: 31 year-old Kevin Turner of Danielsville was wanted on outstanding warrants from Hart and Bartow counties. Police say Turner jumped out of his car and ran into the woods after a traffic stop, leaving his mother in the car. He was captured and taken into custody.
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
Woman shot in the lip after being jumped by party-goers, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A woman was grazed by a bullet at a party Saturday after being in a fight. Atlanta police said officers were called out to the 600 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd SW at 11:45 p.m. about a person shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Meet the new head of the GBI, Mike Register
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed former Cobb and Clayton County police chief Mike Register as Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Register will step in to fill the vacancy made by Vic Reynolds, who recently became a Cobb Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge. Until Register is sworn into his new role, GBI Assistant Director John Melvin will serve as Interim Director.
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Marietta
MARIETTA — The Cobb County Police Department is investigating a murder-suicide involving two 19-year-olds that occurred at a home on Olive Springs Road in Marietta on Saturday. Cobb County 911 dispatch received a call in reference to shots being fired at a home on Olive Springs Road at about...
WJCL
GBI: School employee arrested following Georgia parking lot shooting
A Georgia school employee has been arrested for a shooting in a school parking lot, officials said Friday. Dwight Anthony Brown, 64, of Blairsville, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, said Nelly Miles, of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Miles said the shooting happened about 2:15 p.m. Thursday...
Cherokee deputies searching for suspected car thief
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say stole a car in Acworth. They say Brian McClure is in possession of a 2007 Toyota Camry that has been reported stolen. The Acworth owners reported the car stolen earlier this week. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother accussed of letting underage kids drink facing charges, police say
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - A Peachtree City woman is accused of holding a house party and letting underage kids drink. Police say Danielle Drouin was drunk and when she answered the door, they say one of the teens was passed out inside her house and had to be rushed to the hospital.
Pedal to the metal: 20-year-old Georgia man arrested after 115 mph chase in Florida
BAY COUNTY, Fl. — A Georgia man led deputies in Bay County in Florida on a high-speed chase, reaching over 100 mph Sunday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to WMBB-TV, the chase happened after the Florida Highway Patrol clocked the driver, Caleb...
Georgia man arrested in Bay County high speed chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday. The chase happened Sunday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red […]
CBS 46
School employee arrested in Union County school shooting incident
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The first day of school was canceled Friday for students and staff in Union County after an “isolated shooting incident” at Union County Primary School. The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday outside of the school. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said someone targeted...
GBI investigating shooting outside Union County Primary School
The GBI has arrested 64-year-old Dwight Anthony Brown of Blairsville, and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault in connection to a shooting incident at Union County Primary School. Brown was a maintenance employee for the Union County School System. The incident happened yesterday afternoon at about 2:15 p.m....
