mychamplainvalley.com

New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Polio Reappears in New York City

For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.

Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Polio Found in NYC Wastewater, Suggesting Virus Is Spreading in the City

New York City health officials have found polio virus in wastewater samples, they said Friday, suggesting the virus is now circulating in the city. “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think

If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC

There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

