Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
NYC Again Resorts To Hotels For Housing Its Homeless
(Andrew Seng for The New York Times) It appears that New York City is in the midst of a plan to use hotels for homeless shelters. Details, however, are hard to come by thus far.
mychamplainvalley.com
New York sending out maximum SNAP benefits in August
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All New York State residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program —SNAP— will receive the maximum level of food benefits for the month of August. Gov. Kathy Hoshul made the announcement Monday, saying all households in the program will get a supplemental...
The Jewish Press
Polio Reappears in New York City
For those who are not vaccinated against the polio virus, it may be time to rethink that policy. The poliomyelitis virus was discovered this weekend in New York City wastewater samples, according to city and state health officials. “This is something we’re monitoring closely, working closely at the federal, local,...
Meet NY’s 10th congressional district candidates
Voting booths at P.S. 138 in Crown Heights, which serves as a poll site. A last-minute guide to one of the most crowded midterm races of the year. [ more › ]
Officials urge New Yorkers to get polio vaccine; portion of S.I. under 70% vaccinated
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For the first time in almost a decade, a case of polio was confirmed in the United States, as health officials in Rockland County discovered the case in July in an unvaccinated 20-year-old man. On Friday, New York City health officials reported that they had...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Early Addition: NYC is in a 'severe' drought situation.
Because 80% of past primary voters in the newly drawn 10th Congressional District live on majority-white blocks, here are your early links: scary hit-and-run, SoHo's go-to table lamp, bashing New Jersey, Amagansett man called the cops on a cone, Keenan Thompson's Hollywood star, pickleball can't be stopped, and more. [ more › ]
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
NYC congestion pricing: Here are the rates under 7 tolling scenarios
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With Wednesday’s release of the environmental assessment for New York City’s proposed congestion pricing program, drivers got an in-depth look at how much they could be charged to drive into Manhattan’s Central Business District (CBD). The comprehensive report outlines seven different tolling scenarios,...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
queenoftheclick.com
A Brooklyn Realtor Actually Tweeted This!!
When I read the realtor’s tweet , I thought wow this guy lives in another world. Cheers to all of you buying a 2.4 million dollar house in #BayRidge.
NBC New York
Polio Found in NYC Wastewater, Suggesting Virus Is Spreading in the City
New York City health officials have found polio virus in wastewater samples, they said Friday, suggesting the virus is now circulating in the city. “For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said in a statement. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising."
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
NBC New York
How to Kill a Spotted Lanternfly: It May Not Be as Easy as You Think
If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around. That’s one of the first ways to kill a spotted lanternfly. But make no mistake, these bugs can avoid being stomped thanks to the eyes on the side of their head. New York’s...
6 more Long Island beaches closed, 17 now restricting swimming due to excessive bacteria levels
Six more beaches on Long Island were closed Sunday a day after swimming was restricted at 11 other beaches after excessive bacteria levels were found.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See inside the most expensive hotel in NYC
There’s no shortage of fancy hotels in New York but a new one has rapidly become the most sought-after reservation in town. Boasting a total of 83 suites, Aman is a new hotel that just opened within the Crown Building at 750 Fifth Avenue by 57th Street despite still being half-way under construction.
New York’s first queer food festival is this weekend!
New York has no shortage of incredible food events, but one food festival is about to make waves. Queer Cafeteria, billed as NYC’s First LGBTQ+ Food Festival, will take place in Queens on Saturday, August 13. Led by Dave’s Lesbian Bar, the monthly Astoria pop-up queer bar, in partnership...
