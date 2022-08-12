ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Metroid Established A Framework The Franchise Has Never Properly Explored

Metroid is a classic game that is often understood as a clumsy run at the ideas that would be perfected in Super Metroid. However, older tech and design sensibilities do not merely limit, they also facilitate. Metroid’s particular virtues can be obscured by the impression that some sequel or remake does what it was trying to do better. While there is a clear lineage between them, Super Metroid has distinctly different sensibilities than its predecessors. Super Metroid is not a refinement. Rather, it emphasizes certain elements of a potentially wide genre space. Revisiting Metroid with an open mind and clear eyes shows a world of possibility that Super confines.
Gamespot

Dann Fox & The Time Machine

Gamespot

Apex Legends Bug Allows Vantage and Horizon To Combine Abilities

Apex Legends updates frequently bring new bugs to the game. But while last season's bugs had a serious impact on gameplay, many of Season 14's bugs have proven to be both helpful and hilarious. Such is the case for a new bug that allows Horizon to attach her Black Hole ultimate ability to Vantage's tactical Echo Relocation ability. The result? A flying black hole that can chase fleeing enemies and suck them into Horizon's drone.
Gamespot

Samurai Creator

Gamespot

Cult Of The Lamb: Best Weapons, Curses, And Tarot Cards

Massive Monster's Cult Of The Lamb is an adorably berserk addition to the roguelite genre and what it's become. It's inherently Devolver as it harvests the best bits of Enter The Gungeon, Stardew Valley, and The Binding Of Isaac, and to everyone's surprise, launches them all into a cult management sim. There are cute NPC followers, farm plots, gravesites, fighting pits, brainwashing rituals, and an evil fox in a cloak, and it's all underscored by an action-RPG combat system that's deeper than it first appears.
Gamespot

Disney And Marvel Games Showcase - What To Expect | GameSpot News

Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game. Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.
Gamespot

Slingshot Adventure

Gamespot

Endometric Void

Gamespot

Way of the Hunter

Gamespot

Redhot Rabbit

Gamespot

Untitled Crossing Record

Gamespot

Monster Breakout

Gamespot

Edge Of The End

Gamespot

New Apex Legends Leak Appears To Reveal Shocking Story Developments

Just hours after a long-time Apex Legends dataminer revealed what appears to be an unreleased tutorial trailer, another discovery has been made--and this one has some very interesting narrative implications. The leak appears to show a page from an unreleased chapter of this season's story, and the contents are nothing short of electrifying.
Gamespot

Deus Novum

Gamespot

SunnyDaisyChild

