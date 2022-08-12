Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
WIBW
Charges filed against Topeka man accused of multiple felonies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced he has filed criminal charges against London Pike, 20, of Topeka on Monday. Aggravated Kidnapping (Level 1) Aggravated Robbery; Dangerous Weapon (Level 3) Aggravated Battery (Level 7) Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness or Victim (Level 6) On July 16,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
$230M project to improve commute on E. Kellogg set to start next June
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A recent pause in Kellogg construction didn’t last. In December, the heavily traveled east-west thoroughfare was briefly construction-free in Wichita for the first time many could remember. The work to improve the highway turned freeway kicks into high gear with an anticipated expansion project set to start next year.
KMBC.com
KC receives huge federal grant to address issues of safety and equity caused by 71 Highway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — James Gafford lives a couple of blocks east of 71 Highway in Kansas City, Missouri. Every day, rain or shine, he walks down Gregory Boulevard and crosses 71 Highway for various reasons. James went to the grocery store on Monday to pick up a couple...
Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems
LAWRENCE — Flyers were posted around downtown Lawrence in April alleging the city released a “lie-filled response” to concerns about the movement of a homeless camp. The flyer said the city issued the response — in which the city claimed it followed protocol regarding homeless camps — because of the “pressure they’ve been receiving for […] The post Backlash over cleanup of Lawrence homeless camp points to bigger problems appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Lawsuit: KCPD changed search practices after judge's ruling against ex-detective Eric DeValkenaere
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man claims Kansas City, Missouri police have adopted a new policy and practice to not fully investigate or act on crimes on personal property without a warrant, in protest of a recent court decision against former Kansas City police detective Eric DeValkenaere, according to a new lawsuit filed Friday in federal court.
Family of found child located
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports the family of a young girl has been located.
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Kansas City convenience store
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police looking for suspect and vehicle involved in fatality accident
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is attempting to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle believed to be involved in a fatality crash. The incident occurred near Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12, 2022. KCPD says the vehicle in question is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMBC.com
KCK police say weekend shooting is now a homicide after victim dies from his wounds
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Sunday evening. Police say it is now classified as a homicide after the victim died from his wounds at the hospital. Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. on a...
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding 60-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are asking for help in finding a 60-year-old man. Authorities said Robert Kilgore, 60, was last seen on Wednesday at 8 p.m. in the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue. Police said he has medical conditions, which require medicine. Authorities said Kilgore was...
Questions arise how Kansas will handle possible Missouri marijuana legalization
With recreational marijuana now on the ballot in Missouri come November, there is a growing question of how Kansas will respond.
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
3 teens killed in crash near Stockton, Mo., MCIU investigate tragedy
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release preliminary information regarding a crash where three teens died east of Jerico Springs, Mo. on Thursday, August 4. The single vehicle crash involved a 2006 Toyota Scion with five male teens, traveling westbound on State Hwy B. The driver,...
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
Comments / 2