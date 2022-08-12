ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Gamespot

Apex Legends Bug Allows Vantage and Horizon To Combine Abilities

Apex Legends updates frequently bring new bugs to the game. But while last season's bugs had a serious impact on gameplay, many of Season 14's bugs have proven to be both helpful and hilarious. Such is the case for a new bug that allows Horizon to attach her Black Hole ultimate ability to Vantage's tactical Echo Relocation ability. The result? A flying black hole that can chase fleeing enemies and suck them into Horizon's drone.
Gamespot

Way of the Hunter

Gamespot

New Lord Of The Rings Game Coming From Private Division And Weta Workshop

Private Division has announced that it will be publishing a game set in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth universe developed by the Weta Workshop, a company best known for their VFX and prop work in the cinematic adaptations of both the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Middle-earth Enterprises has licensed...
Gamespot

Dann Fox & The Time Machine

Gamespot

Untitled Crossing Record

Gamespot

The Perfect Garden

Gamespot

Tank Top Tactics

Gamespot

Samurai Creator

Gamespot

Monster Breakout

Gamespot

Redhot Rabbit

Gamespot

SunnyDaisyChild

Alright gamers and people of The Internet, I’m curious if you internet sleuths would be interested in helping me find a very old video game that I cannot remember the name of. Let me give you as much ...
Gamespot

Genshin Impact 3.0 Sumeru's Release Date, Characters, And Everything We Know

Genshin Impact's 3.0 update is a big one. Titled The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings, patch 3.0 opens up Sumeru and introduces Genshin's seventh and final element, Dendro. It's not strictly new, since Dendro has been around since the beginning of Genshin (some Hilichurl mages are able to use Dendro)--but this marks the first time the Traveler (and by extension, us) will be able to use the element.
Gamespot

AEW: Fight Forever's Wacky Minigames Shown Off In New Trailer

A new trailer for AEW: Fight Forever has been revealed by THQ Nordic, showcasing a brief slice of gameplay and a few of the odd minigames that players can take part in. Presented by AEW commentator Tony Shiavone and former AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker (DMD), the core gameplay showed off some of the attacks that players will be able to pull off.
Gamespot

Digimon Survive Review - Digital Devolution

Digimon has never been shy to delve into storylines and topics that society too often wishes to ignore--the first episode of the 1999 anime literally begins with the main character monologuing about climate change and how it's destroying the planet. Most of the stories in the series explore these topics within the scope of being trapped within a fantasy world inhabited by cute monsters. It's here where the characters must come to terms with the irresponsibility of finding solace in the black-and-white morality of their new reality--an alluring alternative to the nuanced wants and needs of the real world. Pushing on this notion a bit further to dip its toes into the horrifying realities of physical and verbal abuse, terminal illness, psychotic breaks, and weaponizing relationships, Digimon Survive tells one of the darkest tales that the franchise has ever covered. All told, it amounts to a deeply compelling visual novel that's driven by likable characters and an intriguing mystery but that aspect of it is too often interrupted by boring tactical combat.
