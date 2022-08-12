Primus, Amos Lee, Maren Morris, Fitz & The Tantrums and Andy Grammer, & Nate Bargatze close out paid summer shows at The Amp

Read full article on original website
Farewell show: Primus wraps up North American tour in Vail
Primus wrapped up their North American Tour in Vail on Saturday in an hours-long set that included the entire Rush “Farewell to Kings” album bookended by many of the group’s own songs. A few days earlier, Primus had helped to bring together Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex...
Meet Your Musician: Dan Renner
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily is showcasing area musicians in a series called “Meet Your Musician” so you can learn a bit more about the voices behind the tunes. If you’re a local musician and would like to be a part of this series, please email Tricia Swenson (tswenson@vaildaily.com) and Sean Naylor (snaylor@vaildaily.com).
Kids Adventure Games returns to Vail, bringing a hallmark event back to the village
The Kids Adventure Games returned to Vail after three years away, creating an outdoor playground in the village which was hard to miss during the busy weekend. The games started on Friday and continued through Sunday, and the hundreds of kids who participated now know the Vail Valley intimately after fording the waters of the creek that shaped it.
Catching up with Matt O’Ree Band before show at Shakedown Bar
Asbury Park blues mainstays Matt O’Ree Band will play Shakedown Bar in Vail on Saturday. The group recently released a new single and video, “Whole Lotta Nothin’,” coming off their upcoming seventh album, “Hand In Glove,” due out later this year. “The first song...
Wine and beer tastings, concerts, a bike swap and more: Tricia’s Weekend Picks 8/12/22
The Beaver Creek Wine & Spirits Festival is back after taking a break due to COVID but it’s not skipping a beat. The fun and frolicking on the mountain and weaving in opportunities to wine and dine in and around beautiful Beaver Creek Village and the trails are what this event is all about. From on-mountain adventures to seminars and wine-paired dinners, it’s time to sip and savor at summer’s end.
Primus frontman Les Claypool on climate change, Colorado and Cygnus X-1
If you’ve ever wanted to hear Les Claypool play one of his favorite songs, Friday and Saturday is your chance in Vail. Primus is bringing its “Tribute to Kings” tour to Vail, the band will honor Canadian prog-rockers Rush by playing the classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings” in its entirety.
Vail Youth Music Showcase artists to perform Saturday in Solaris Plaza
When: August 13, 2022 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. The MAPS Institute of Modern Music, the mentoring program of the Eagle County-based nonprofit, Mr. Anonymous Philanthropic Society, announced its musical lineup for the inaugural Vail Youth Music Showcase taking place Saturday, Aug. 13, at Solaris Plaza in Vail. The Showcase is the result of a statewide search for emerging talent that produced 14 young artists from the Vail Valley and Denver who will participate in day-long mentoring workshops and rehearsals, culminating with the performance in Vail. The family-friendly show is free and open to the public, thanks to support from Discover Vail.
Vail Valley Brew’Au to showcase live music, bites, brews, kids activities and live art
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information regarding the musical lineup. The Vail Valley Brew’Au returns to Nottingham Park in Avon on Saturday, August 13, presented by Froman Insurance, and welcomes 40+ amazing brews, seltzers, and ciders in a souvenir sampling glass, live music by The Sweet Lillies and Rocky Mountain Grateful Dead Review, a water lantern release, live artists, food vendors, kids’ activities and more.
An Artful Perspective
Surrendering some control leads to beautiful surprises for painters like Peter Freischlag and Jan Bushart, two artists featured at the 2022 Vail Fine Arts Festival. “I’ve been dancing on the edge of abstract.” Jan Bushart, artist. A former watercolorist, oil painter Jan Bushart refers to the visual effects...
Bizwatch: Vail-based artist is taking private commission work
Location: Lionshead Square, Vail (a private residence where I also paint) Contact information: paint.linkowski@gmail.com, 412-841-7464, or Nicole-linkowski.pixels.com. What goods or services do you provide? One-of-a-kind commission artwork including celebrity, pet, and family portraits, landscapes, wildlife, and most recently, a “family tree” ski mountain mural on a 9’x15’ wall in a private family residence in Vail.
Letter: Forever grateful to the residents of Vail
On June 16, 2022, I was having one of the best bike rides of my life when I came around the corner about to start going up Vail Pass and suffered a crash. I’m a little foggy since surgery, but I remember everyone’s face. Names have kind of slipped away, but I remember each and every one of you who stopped along the way to help.
Dine and play at Vail’s DECA + BOL
Unless you travel with your custom bowling ball and shoes, it’s hard to get too serious when you’re eating in a bowling alley. But as with many things in the Vail Valley, DECA + BOL is not your average play-and-dine adventure. And in fact, though you can certainly order food and eat while bowling, it’s recommended that you dine at a table before or after your game — or skip the bowling altogether and dive right into the food and drinks that have long elevated this local hotspot.
2022 Dynafit Vail trail running series continues with Arrowhead races
The Vail Recreation District’s trail running race season continues on Saturday, Aug. 20 with the Dynafit Arrowhead Half-Marathon & 5K, presented by Howard Head Sports Medicine and the Arrowhead Metro District. It is the second year the event will be held at Arrowhead. The race is the sixth event in the 2022 Dynafit Vail Trail Running Series.
Flower honoring Sheika Gramshammer blooms in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens
A new flower has bloomed for the first time in the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, and it bears the name of a woman who has been instrumental in supporting the garden’s protection and growth over the years. The Sheika Daylily burst into color last week, its green buds giving...
Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament returns to Eagle Ranch Golf Club in September
When: Friday Sept. 9, 9:30 a.m. More information: ScreamingEagleGolfTournament.com. The Eagle Chamber of Commerce will host the 26th annual Boone’s Screaming Eagle Golf Tournament on Friday Sept. 9 at the Eagle Ranch Golf Club. Net proceeds from the event benefit the Eagle Chamber and its Student Scholarship Fund. The...
Vail Resorts expands Epic Wellness program
Vail Resorts expanded mental health resources for employees this month, building on the free therapy sessions offered through the company’s Epic Wellness program to cover a broader spectrum of physical and mental health needs. Epic Wellness launched in 2018, creating a centralized place for employees to access six free...
Moving Mountains’ candidate debate gets off the ground despite initial challenges, miscommunications
On Thursday, Aug. 18, Moving Mountains Eagle County — a recently formed small donor committee — will host a candidate event for three candidates running for state legislative seats. The event will take place at the Eagle County municipal building in Eagle and will be moderated by Kevin...
Best of Vail Valley 2022 Readers’ Poll nominations wanted
Where’s your favorite place to get a burger? Who would you go to for an oil change? What’s your favorite ski run? Why do you go to the same coffee shop again and again? How many people do you introduce to your favorite bartender?. The answers to those...
Vail Social potluck table reservations open Friday
Table reservations will open at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, for the upcoming Vail Social community potluck, set for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, in Vail Village. Now in its third year, the reservations are free and available online at VailSocial.com. Drawing upon the format of the inaugural Vail Social...
