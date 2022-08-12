ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPTV West Palm Beach

Man sentenced to 25 years in killing of Good Samaritan in Tequesta

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43aPxh_0hF8NblW00

A gunman will spend 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder charges in a Palm Beach County courtroom.

Circuit Court Judge Scott Suskauer sentenced Brian Bacallao, 30, on Thursday for the fatal 2019 Tequesta shooting that claimed the life of a Good Samaritan.

During his sentencing hearing, Bacallao apologized before the judge and the family of Justin Todd.

"I’m sorry it came to this and I hope and pray that one day God shows you forgiveness in your heart towards me and towards the situation,” he said.

Justin Todd was shot and killed on September 22, 2019 while trying to protect protect a woman who was being attacked by Bacallao. Bacallao claimed self-defense but was ultimately arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Last week he agreed to take a best interest guilty plea to a lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Justin Todd’s mother says her son was well-known throughout Jupiter as a gentle giant, who enjoyed helping others and putting a smile on everyone's face. He was affectionately called "Big Boi" by his friends.

“It’s just been a long time, a long time coming,” said Teresa Todd. “Realistically, I think we got the best out of it we could get.”

Justin Todd spent seven years working as a chef at the popular Jupiter restaurant, Guanabanas. Shortly before his death, he was hired by Aramark food service company and was stationed at Florida Power and Light Company offices in Juno Beach.

After the sentencing, Justin Todd's family and friends gathered at Carlin Park to celebrate his life and reflect on the many lives he has touched.

“He's up there with his father, so I know they’re together," said his stepmom, April Drolet-Todd, "and that does help somewhat, so that brings me peace.”

“He was made a hero by the size of his heart and may we all be the things that he strives to be,” said Teresa Todd.

Comments / 3

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#Good Samaritan#Tequesta#Violent Crime#Circuit Court
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Woman dies in crash while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot

A 20-year-old woman died in a car crash Sunday night while driving herself to the hospital after she had been shot, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Broward deputies responded to reports of gunshots about 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Shortly after that, Anaysha Donjoie, 20, of Lauderhill called 911 to say she was driving to Broward ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
cw34.com

Woman found shot near Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens. Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in a neighborhood along S. Four Seasons Road. The woman is being treated...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Deerfield News

ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK

AN ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DEPUTIES LAST MONTH WAS ARRESTED THIS WEEK. 2. Travis Hunt, 19,12/20/2002, male, 4210 N.W. 21st Ct., Lauderhill. 3. Travon Octelus, 19, 1/5/2003, male, 1341 N.W. 18th Dr., Pompano Beach. A man wanted for attempted murder, who fled from Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies last...
Bay News 9

Woman killed in crash with Florida officer

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities are investigating an officer-involved crash that killed a civilian driver early Sunday. Coconut Creek police arrived at the 4 a.m. crash to find one of its officers was involved. The department then turned the investigation over to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
veronews.com

Woman charged after hitting man in face with shovel

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A 39-year-old woman was jailed this week after deputies said she hit a man in the face with a short shovel during a heated argument. The woman and the man were in a relationship but had recently split, reports show. Christine Joan Schroeder, of the...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
Deerfield News

BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-From BSO Media Relations Public Information Officer. BSO DETECTIVES ARE SEARCHING FOR A MISSING TEENAGER FROM POMPANO BEACH. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 13-year-old girl missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Mbaqangaie Anderson...
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy