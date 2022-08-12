ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom , who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need .

Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him ,” they said. Bloom has been in his shoes before and allegedly told Davidson that the best thing he could do right now is “to focus on doing him for the time being.” The insider added, “Once he goes back home, if he wants, he can try to work to repair their relationship. Until then, Orlando explained to just give Kim some space and reconnect when the time feels right.”

That’s some pretty sound advice since Davidson has a job to do and he’s halfway across the world — he can’t just drive down the street to hash it out with the SKIMS founder. Bloom, who is “big into meditating and chanting,” suggested that the former Saturday Night Live star try “moving the body to help the mind get clear. ” We aren’t sure if Davidson is heeding that advice, but he is “thankful” for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s friendship.

Breakups are never easy, and Davidson wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to romance. With Kim reportedly finding their 12-year-age gap to be a sticking point in their relationship, there probably won’t be a reconciliation. However, Bloom is happy to let Davidson lend his ear for support.

Comments / 3

