ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified

Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning

Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
IGN

Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'

An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IGN

The 24 Best A24 Movies

Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
MOVIES
IGN

Batgirl Cancellation Makes ZERO CENT$, Here’s Why

The Batgirl Cancellation recently took everybody by surprise. The Leslie Grace lead project for HBO Max which would’ve brought Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne and Batman was reportedly almost done with an already-spent budget of 90 million dollars. Which of course begs the question, why NOT just finish and release it? With a variety of reasons offered by new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, we decided to dig into the financial implications of the decision. What we found though, really doesn’t make cent$.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Geoghegan
Person
James Gunn
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IGN

How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide

With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans React to the Series Finale: “Best Show of All Time”

It’s been 14 years and 11 seasons in the making, but now it’s finally over. This Monday (August 15) marked the series finale of Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s sequel series to Breaking Bad. It was a historic moment in television and arguably one of the biggest moments of scripted TV in all of 2022. And as Twitter can attest to, it absolutely delivered on the mountain of hype the series has been promising since Season 1. Spoilers ahead.
TV SERIES
IGN

Beast Star Idris Elba on the Survival Thriller's Symbolism

IGN speaks to Idris Elba about what the killer lion in his film Beast truly symbolizes. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in this thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Soap Opera#Disaster Film#Television#Actress In Films#Guardian#Tmz
IGN

How to Get Snail Shells

Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar

Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films

A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

John Wick Series The Continental Gets Multi-Year Deal on Peacock

It looks as though the John Wick spin-off show The Continental is here to stay. The highly anticipated John Wick prequel has been picked up by Peacock on a multi-year deal, ensuring. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and...
TV SERIES
IGN

God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer

Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bandit - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Bandit, an upcoming movie starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson. The movie is based on the true story of The Flying Bandit. In 1985, Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming career criminal, escapes from a US prison in Michigan and...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy