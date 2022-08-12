Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche to be Taken Off Life Support, Organ Recipients Identified
Anne Heche will be taken off life support and her organs are set to be donated after the Emmy-winning actress died on Friday, her spokesperson confirmed to NBC News. The 53-year-old was deemed brain dead on August 12, despite her heart still beating, which is the definition of death according to California law, Heche's rep told ET at the time.
Teddy Ray's Cause Of Death: Comedian Found Floating In Swimming Pool After Apparent Drowning
Wild 'n Out alum Teddy Ray's potential cause of death has been revealed days after he died Friday at the age of 32.Radar has learned he died in an apparent drowning.RadarOnline.com can confirm that an autopsy has yet to be completed, but will be wrapped up today or tomorrow. The results are expected to take several weeks.The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a call last Friday around 10 AM at a private residence in Rancho Mirage. A maintenance worker reported finding a man floating in the swimming pool, noting there were no obvious signs of foul play.The...
IGN
Batgirl Actor Blasts WB CEO: 'His Cowardice is Breathtaking'
An unnamed Batgirl actor has hit out at Warner Bros. Discovery. The actor, who worked on the now-canceled Batgirl movie, has some choice words for Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. “None of these things matter to an imbecile like [WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav],” they told IndieWire. “His cowardice...
IGN
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
IGN
Bryce Dallas Howard Says She Was Paid 'So Much Less' Than Co-Star Chris Pratt for the Jurassic World Series
Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard claims she was paid “so much less” than Chris Pratt. During an interview with Insider, the 41-year-old actress revealed that she was paid less than her co-star for the Jurassic World series despite his fight for equal pay. “I was paid so...
IGN
Batgirl Cancellation Makes ZERO CENT$, Here’s Why
The Batgirl Cancellation recently took everybody by surprise. The Leslie Grace lead project for HBO Max which would’ve brought Michael Keaton back as Bruce Wayne and Batman was reportedly almost done with an already-spent budget of 90 million dollars. Which of course begs the question, why NOT just finish and release it? With a variety of reasons offered by new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, we decided to dig into the financial implications of the decision. What we found though, really doesn’t make cent$.
IGN
Warner Bros. Will Release All of MGM's Films Internationally, Except for the Next James Bond Film
MGM has ended its partnership with Universal Pictures and has chosen Warner Bros. as the new studio to release its upcoming films internationally, except for the next James Bond film and a couple of others. As reported by Variety, this new deal will cover all future movies from MGM, but...
IGN
How to Watch She-Hulk: Release Date and Episode Streaming Guide
With so many upcoming MCU movies and TV shows on the horizon, there's a lot of Marvel content to look forward to over the next few years. If you're waiting for the the next big MCU series to arrive, though, you won't have to wait much longer. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is coming to Disney Plus this Thursday.
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans React to the Series Finale: “Best Show of All Time”
It’s been 14 years and 11 seasons in the making, but now it’s finally over. This Monday (August 15) marked the series finale of Better Call Saul, Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould’s sequel series to Breaking Bad. It was a historic moment in television and arguably one of the biggest moments of scripted TV in all of 2022. And as Twitter can attest to, it absolutely delivered on the mountain of hype the series has been promising since Season 1. Spoilers ahead.
IGN
Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather Nearly 50 Years After Infamous Oscars Incident
The Academy has apologized to Sacheen Littlefeather after an incident at the 1973 Oscars, which happened nearly 50 years ago. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 75-year-old Native American actress has been invited to an evening of reflection at the Academy Museum… and has been offered an official apology.
IGN
Beast Star Idris Elba on the Survival Thriller's Symbolism
IGN speaks to Idris Elba about what the killer lion in his film Beast truly symbolizes. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in this thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.
Amber Marshall Just Opened the Country Store of ‘Heartland’ Fans’ Dreams
On July 30, 'Heartland' actor Amber Marshall opened her own country store in Alberta, and some of her 'Heartland' cast mates helped her with the grand opening.
IGN
How to Get Snail Shells
Snail shells are an optional collectible that can be found in Cult of the Lamb in order to unlock the Snail Follower skin. This page will teach you how to get Snail shells, as well as what's required to unlock the Snail Follower skin. How to Get Snail Shells. Snail...
IGN
Anchordeep Boss - Kallamar
Kallamar is the third Bishop you'll face, and the final boss of the Anchordeep area in Cult of the Lamb. This section of the guide will explain how to beat Kallamar, detail each of its attacks and how to best avoid them, and reveal the prize you'll obtain for taking it down.
IGN
Lord of the Rings: Weta Workshop and Private Division to Release New Game Set Outside the Films
A new Lord of the Rings game is on its way from Weta Workshop and Private Division, set as part of the literary universe, rather than that of the films. Announced today via Twitter, the upcoming game takes place in Middle-earth, with Weta, who worked on the original Peter Jackson movies as well as Amazon’s The Rings of Power, teaming up with Take-Two’s Private Division publishing label.
IGN
John Wick Series The Continental Gets Multi-Year Deal on Peacock
It looks as though the John Wick spin-off show The Continental is here to stay. The highly anticipated John Wick prequel has been picked up by Peacock on a multi-year deal, ensuring. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and...
IGN
Event Horizon Director Remembers Studio Backlash: 'They Felt I Was Besmirching Star Trek'
It's a horror classic now, but Paramount wasn’t exactly sold on Event Horizon when it first released back in 1997. Looking back on the film more than 25 years later in a new interview with Variety, director Paul W.S. Anderson revealed exactly what the studio thought of Event Horizon when he first showed it.
IGN
God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer
Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
IGN
Bandit - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Bandit, an upcoming movie starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson. The movie is based on the true story of The Flying Bandit. In 1985, Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming career criminal, escapes from a US prison in Michigan and...
