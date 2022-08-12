ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
the Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say.

Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival police found John R. Angel, 55, shot in the parking lot—he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police and identified by the Allegheny County medical examiner's office.

The man was the only passenger in Lyft rideshare, police explain. The 37-year-old driver and the man had been arguing during the drive, so he pulled over at the Sheetz— where the fight turned physical, and the driver "produced a pistol and shot the victim," police say.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the police.

“Sheetz was saddened by the incident last night at our store location in Wilkins Township," a Sheetz spokesperson said in a statement. "Sheetz is doing everything it can to assist police as they investigate, including closing our store immediately after the incident and sharing surveillance footage. We will continue to offer our support as that investigation continues.”

"We are deeply saddened to hear about this incident. Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and our hearts go out to the loved ones affected. We have suspended the driver from the Lyft community, been in contact with the rider's family to offer our support, and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation," a Lyft spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Angel's community has already begun sharing about its sudden loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators are working with the Allegheny County district attorney's office to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to contact the police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

