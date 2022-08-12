Read full article on original website
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
SFGate
CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southern. California, including the following county, Riverside. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
SFGate
TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... San Fernando Creek Near Alice affecting Jim Wells County. For the San Fernando Creek...including Alice...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded...
SFGate
CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
SFGate
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
SFGate
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, three, five, seven) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
