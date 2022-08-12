ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

CA WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 15, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southern. California, including the following county, Riverside. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a. threat. Please continue to heed remaining...
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

TX WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 16, 2022. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... San Fernando Creek Near Alice affecting Jim Wells County. For the San Fernando Creek...including Alice...Minor flooding is. forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded...
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

CA WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...North / Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez. Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. (three, three, five, seven) ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
CALIFORNIA STATE

