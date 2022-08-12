Read full article on original website
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
ETOnline.com
Save $100 When You Reserve Samsung's New Odyssey Ark, The World's First 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Samsung just announced today the launch of the Odyssey Ark gaming monitor, which the company says is the world's first 55-inch 4K curved display. Anticipation started building in January at CES when the monitor's display was adjusted from landscape to portrait instantly. With a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and the all new Cockpit Mode that allows you to rotate the Ark display, Samsung is taking gaming experiences to a whole new level.
IGN
Nintendo Switch Sports Code: How to Unlock Mii Characters
Nintendo Switch Sports too easy for you? Learn how to use a secret code to unlock familiar Mii characters whose difficulty surpasses even the powerhouse CPU. In this video we show you the correct combination of menu and code that unlock these challenging characters, including Matt! This new feature was added in the Nintendo Switch Sports 1.2.0 update.
Digital Trends
This Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is at clearance price for a limited time
If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.
IGN
The Samsung Odyssey Ark is the 3-in-1 Monitor of My Dreams
For the last several years, I have used a dual-monitor setup for gaming and work. Not only is it nice to look at, but the two-screen real estate has doubled my productivity, especially during work hours. While I have been told to switch to an ultrawide like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for years, I've always held back, primarily because of the weird 32:9 aspect ratio. But for the last year, I have been looking to upgrade my monitors to a 4K display to take advantage of my RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
IGN
Genshin Impact Fayz Trials Guide and Tips
Experiment with fantastical potions and an army of trial characters in the Genshin Impact Fayz Trials event. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.0 event, including how to start it and tips for clearing each challenge. How to Start Fayz Trials. TheGenshin Impact 3.0...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
IGN
The Top Reasons to Visit the PC Gaming Section at GameStop
The PC Gaming section at GameStop is aiming to put the power of the PC world into the hands of GameStop customers. In select GameStop locations around the U.S. and more to follow, customers will be able to walk into a store and check out the greatest computing gear from the world’s top brands. You can try out a streaming rig for yourself or see how a particular laptop feels to touch. You can test out a monitor to see how it plays some of the greatest games or walk out with a pre-built gaming desktop ready to handle the newest releases at max settings.
Android Authority
Deal: First $600 price drop on the Sony Xperia Pro-I
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the camera phone for creators, and it just got a 33% price drop for the first time. We don’t all have $1,800 to splurge on a smartphone, so there will be content creators out there who have been waiting since December for the Sony Xperia Pro-I to become more affordable. That day has finally arrived, with multiple retailers offering the professional-grade camera phone for $1,198 ($600 off) today.
pocketnow.com
Best deals today: Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Studio, Sony’s Xperia PRO-I, and more
This week is packed with tons of great savings for those interested in a new laptop, PC, smartphone, and other great products. First up, we have the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio that is currently receiving a very compelling 19 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $2,180. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio usually sells for $2,700, the latest offer will help you score more than $500 savings, and the best part is that you will get tons of power. This model features a large 14.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB storage space, and 1TB of internal SSD storage space.
notebookcheck.net
GeForce GTX 2080 emerges on eBay for US$360 with performance rivaling the RTX 2080
Fancy yourself a never-released GeForce GTX 2080? Reddit user ascendance22 has managed to buy one from eBay. The card, which is currently selling for around US$360, appears to look identical to the regular RTX 2080 with the same cooler design and backplate. But it doesn’t have the RTX 2080 moniker on the front. The card also has the “GeForce GTX” label printed on the frame rather than the usual “GeForce RTX”.
Phone Arena
Google's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro hit their lowest prices on Amazon, BestBuy, and Google Store
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are right around the corner, and while new phones have their own charm, it might be a smarter idea to instead go for last year's excellent Pixel 6 and 6 Pro right now because they are going at a discount. Amazon, BestBuy, and the...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
IGN
Deal Alert: Save up to $700 Off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone (Now $199.99)
Best Buy is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G 128GB smartphone for $299.99 as low as $199.99 when you activate it right when you buy it, either on the Verizon or AT&T network. Fortunately for you, you do not need to sign up for more than one month of service. For example, you can set up a new postpaid Verizon or AT&T account and then cancel after just one month. Since this is an instant discount, not a discount over time with bill credits that you typically see on these kinds of promotions, you will get to immediately save on the phone without worrying about losing the discount because of any fine print.
