Missing person: Police searching for 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her home in Rosenberg

 3 days ago

The Rosenberg Police Department needs help searching for a 33-year-old woman reported missing.

Maryam Watson was last seen leaving her home at 2614 Avenue G in Rosenberg on Aug. 11.

Police describe her as a Black woman, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 115 pounds, with long black hair and brown eyes.

Watson was last seen wearing a teal shirt, blue pants, black boots, tan purse, pink lipstick, and a green headband, according to police.

Rosenberg police said Watson is diagnosed with various mental health conditions.

Anyone with information about Watson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rosenberg Police Department at 832-595-3700.

