ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Man connected to Norfolk gang sentenced for possessing machine gun used in shootout

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

A Virginia Beach man, who federal prosecutors say is a member of a criminal street gang, was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court for illegally possessing a machine gun linked to a Norfolk shootout.

Shy’Quan Dodson, 25, was given seven years in prison for the weapons offense, which he pleaded guilty to in April 2022. He faced a maximum of 10 years.

Dodson was charged on July 18, 2021, after a late-night shooting, followed by a police pursuit across city lines and a car crash in Portsmouth resulted in his arrest, a release from the Eastern District of Virginia said.

Norfolk officers were in the area of Tunstall Avenue, just off East Brambleton, when they saw multiple people shooting at each other. The individuals fled in three separate vehicles, and a 15-minute pursuit in Portsmouth ensued, ending only after the car Dodson was in struck another vehicle.

Dodson, who is also accused of being a member of the Norfolk-based Kai Gang, was arrested while attempting to flee the scene of the crash on foot. At some point during the vehicle pursuit, a Glock handgun that had been converted into a fully automatic machine gun, was tossed from the vehicle Dodson was in.

“A search of Dodson’s cell phone showed photos of him holding the weapon, and a primer residue test revealed that Dodson had primer particles on his hands from the discharge of a firearm,” the release said.

Dodson’s phone also contained messages with another person about buying and selling machine gun conversion kits.

A second individual was arrested and charged following the shootout and pursuit, but charges against that individual were later dropped.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Cars
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Crime & Safety
Portsmouth, VA
Cars
Norfolk, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk teen found safe in Arizona after being reported missing

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old reported missing in Norfolk earlier this month has been found safe in Arizona, Norfolk police say. Police announced Monday morning that Kadence S. Morrell was found with help from the police department in Tolleson, Arizona, and the FBI. Morrell was last seen at...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Machine Gun#Street Gang#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

Chief addresses string of double shootings in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In Newport News, there has been a double shooting each week since July 30. Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew told 10 On Your Side it’s something police are seeing around the country. “Innocent people all the time getting struck by gunfire,” he...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cbs17

Family, friends search for missing Virginia teen Kadence Morrell

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Family and friends of missing 15-year-old Kadence Morrell gathered in Norfolk on Saturday afternoon to continue searching for her. They searched in the Lafayette neighborhood, not far from where she was reported missing earlier this month. Kadence was last seen on August 3 around her...
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy