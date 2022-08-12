ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Missoula denied transportation funding for Mullan work

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jMusf_0hF8Maqa00

MISSOULA - An effort by the city and county of Missoula to secure federal funding through a grant application to pay for non-motorized projects in the greater Mullan area wasn't successful, the county said on Thursday.

It's not yet known why the application wasn't approved, though it's likely the two governments will continue to search for federal funding to complete the work. Funding instead went to four other projects in Montana, all of them rural, including a gravel road.

“The city was unsuccessful on its grant application for the (Mullan) grant area,” said Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier. “We'll be needing to regroup on that.”

The city in March announced its intent to apply for federal funding through a new round of grant applications under the RAISE program to complete multi-model transportation work in the greater Mullan area.

That included plans to create pathways and bike lanes in conjunction with the other infrastructure work unfolding in the rapidly growing area west of Reserve Street. The city believed its plans for the project fit well with the RAISE grant funding criteria, given the multi-model aspect of the work.

"Obviously, we are disappointed. We think we have a great project that checks a lot of the boxes, but apparently, the reviewers didn’t see it that way," said Jeremy Keene, director of Public Works for the city. "We’ll see what we can learn and continue to look for future opportunities. Meantime, we’ll build what we can with the funding that is available. The project will take longer and more of the cost burden will fall to local home buyers and renters."

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, four projects in Montana received $41 million from the RAISE grant. The projects included a road and sidewalks in Columbia Falls, a planning project on the Rocky Boy's Reservation, roadwork in Lake County, and a gravel road project planned by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe.

The Department of Transportation said the projects were evaluated on several criteria including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, mobility and connectivity, among others.

“We're not short on projects to be submitting grant applications for,” said Shane Stack, director of Public Works for Missoula County.

While the unfunded work in the Mullan area remains an issue for transportation planners, other projects funded by a 2019 federal grant secured by Missoula are moving forward.

Under that work, the county on Thursday approved a contract amendment with DJ&A to cover the need for additional testing. The work will be subcontracted to CMG out of Kalispell in the amount of $8,800.

“As construction is completed on the project, we have to go in and test the materials, the density, the gradation of the gravel,” said Stack. “There's a lot of testing of materials that goes on. We want to make sure those testing procedures and testing materials are accurate. There's a certain amount of testing the tests.”

In Montana, the following projects will benefit from RAISE awards:

Columbia Falls Gateway to Glacier Safety and Mobility Improvement Project – The City of Columbia Falls will receive $10 million to fund the reconstruction of approximately 1.3 miles of roadway, approximately 1.7 miles of new sidewalks, and nearly one mile of buffered multi-use pathways, numerous intersections, parking and ADA access improvements in the downtown region of Columbia Falls.

The project improvements will help provide more safe, accessible transportation corridors, resulting in reduced emissions. The project will benefit the community, including seniors, people with disabilities, and school-aged children. The project will also promote energy efficiencies with the replacement of aging, leaking water mains.

Chippewa Cree Tribe Route 6 Planning Grant – The Chippewa Cree Tribe will receive $2.1 million for this planning project that will fund a Corridor Planning Study to evaluate BIA Route 6 on Rocky Boy’s Reservation.

The project seeks to improve safety and reduce the likelihood of vehicle crashes and slide offs by upgrading the condition of the current asphalt, which has significant surface and subgrade deterioration.

The project sponsor will be collaborating with the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Tribal Transportation Program (TTP) system, which governs all planning and relevant Tribal responsibilities for all Reservation roads, among other partners.

Lake County Road Reconstruction – Lake County will receive $12.9 million to reconstruct and pave Dublin Gulch and North Reservoir Roads in their entirety as well as approximately 1.3 miles of Lower Moise Valley Road. This project will improve environmental sustainability by improving groundwater and surface water quality that is used for irrigation.

The project also provides the opportunity to install solar mounts to connect to nearby solar installations. The project will facilitate emergency response, as well as provide more reliable and timely access to jobs and essential services. The creation of a bike lane will improve mobility and connectivity by linking US93 and MT564 with a cycling route between the communities.

Northern Cheyenne Rosebud Cut-Across US 212 to MT 39 – The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will receive $15.8 million to reconstruct approximately 3.1 miles of existing gravel road on the Rosebud Cut-Across to include a two-lane paved route with two-foot shoulders, geometric improvements, safety enhancements, improved signage, and a separated multimodal pedestrian and bicycle pathway.

The project will improve safe transportation infrastructure for travelers between the communities on the Reservation and provide better access for emergency response vehicles. The project will improve the overall air quality for communities and address negative environmental impacts of transportation by alleviating vehicle congestion during seasonal and crash-related closures. The project will increase affordable transportation choices and help modernize core infrastructure in the area.

Comments / 3

Steve
2d ago

doubt it they just do what THEY darn well please without regard to what the taxpayers want look at what spendmaier in the county does. enough said, except Nov isn't far away and after he goes down, he will just go to work for mra. he is on the board of directors anyway just like a lot of has been politicians and city affiliated agencies. quite ironic engen gives them 100 grand last year. not worth it.

Reply
3
TomCat
2d ago

County and City need to get there spending under control. Homeowners are being forced out of our homes because of high property taxes.

Reply
2
Related
930 AM KMPT

Montana Hospitals in “Crisis”, No Mention of Harmful Mandates?

Oh look...here's another article about mask and vaccine mandates that doesn't mention either one. "Montana hospitals facing unprecedented financial crisis" was the headline on The Billings Gazette website when I checked it Sunday morning. The article talks about the federal government's very bad track record for reimbursing hospitals, inflation, staffing...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia Falls, MT
Missoula County, MT
Traffic
City
Kalispell, MT
Missoula County, MT
Government
Local
Montana Traffic
City
Missoula, MT
County
Missoula County, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
NBCMontana

MDT asks for public comment on proposed CSKT gasoline tax agreement

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is inviting the public to comment on the proposed extension of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes gasoline tax agreement. An in-person meeting is scheduled for Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal...
PABLO, MT
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Hard compliance ordered at Missoula authorized campsite, several left to streets

Seven armed security officers in tactical vests and face coverings canvassed rows of tents and tarp structures at Missoula’s Authorized Tent Camping Site on Wednesday. The masked men — all employees of Rogers International security company contracted by the city of Missoula — checked to see if each site was in compliance with the camp’s rules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Public Works
montanarightnow.com

Help Me Ben: Does the Flathead Compact affect my water rights?

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. – About three weeks ago, I had not one, but four different people reached out to me with questions about the Flathead Compact. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, very simply, the Flathead Compact is a water rights agreement between the State of Montana and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes.
SEELEY LAKE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Update on wildfires in the Bitterroot National Forest

HAMILTON, Mont. - The Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media has provided updates on fire activity within the national forest. Several smaller fires are being reported along with two larger ones. The Indian Ridge Fire is reported to be the largest at this time at 2,562 acres large. Area trail...
HAMILTON, MT
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Several wildfires sparked near Seeley Lake following storm

MISSOULA, Mont. - Several wildfires have been sparked near Seeley Lake following a storm that brought lighting. Over the last 24 hours, around 200 lightning strikes were recorded over the Missoula area, the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) reported. As a result, DNRC firefighters are fighting several...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NBCMontana

New Veterans health clinic to open in Hamilton

MISSOULA, Mont. — Hamilton is getting a new veterans clinic, according to U.S. Senator Tester. The city's new clinic will be more than 7,000 square feet, offering multiple services from primary care, women's health, to outpatient mental health therapy, laboratory, and telehealth services. Veterans Affairs says that the new...
Newstalk KGVO

New Improvements to Missoula’s Caras Park

If you haven’t been to Caras Park in downtown Missoula recently, you’ll find the area greatly changed and improved. We spoke to Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula partnership about the newest improvements to Caras Park. “We are in the process of completing our Phase One...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

“Safety Shots” What To Order If You’re Feeling Unsafe At A Bar

Did you know there is a secret shot you can order from your local bartender to let them know you are in trouble?. About a week ago I was at a local restaurant/bar here in Missoula with a friend when she had to excuse herself to the restroom. When she came back she had told me about a poster in the women's restroom. The poster was describing a "safety shot" to order from the bartender if a patron was feeling unsafe. She even took a picture and showed me.
MISSOULA, MT
KPAX

KPAX

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy