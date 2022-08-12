Read full article on original website
Whoever
3d ago
I hope they find the person who is doing that. I wonder if that person wants to hurt people. Nowadays you never know and everything must be taken seriously
Reply
2
Related
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Berkshire Elementary put on lockdown as sheriff's office serves warrant nearby
Palm Beach County deputies responded to Berkshire Elementary School on Monday afternoon and blocked off part of the campus with crime scene tape.
City Of Boynton Beach Says NO To Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Takeover
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The controversial takeover of the City of Boynton Beach Police Department by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office will not happen. PBSO announced mid-day Monday that the City of Boynton Beach informed the agency that it will remain independent. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS
ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police investigating after body found in North Palm Beach home
Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a home Monday morning. North Palm Beach police found the body at a home on the 700 block of Lighthouse Drive.
BOCA RATON WOMAN PULLS GUN ON DATE, CALLS POLICE, IS JAILED
MORAIMA BETANCOURT, IN “INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP,” POINTS GUN AT MAN’S HEAD WHILE ARGUING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman called police and told them she held a gun to her “intimate” partner’s head. When police arrived, they determined there was no reason […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Woman shot in Pompano Beach died after crashing into tree
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was killed in a crash while driving herself to the hospital for a gunshot wound. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 3:10 a.m. Sunday, they received a call about shots fired near the 40 block of NE 23rd Court in Pompano Beach. While deputies were on their way to the area, 911 received a call from a woman who said she had been shot in Pompano Beach and was driving herself to Broward Health North on Sample Road in Deerfield Beach. The sheriff's office said the woman crashed into a tree on the hospital property. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they found the woman had died. Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Fort Lauderdale, police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the driver who struck and killed a 74-year-old woman on July 22 in Fort Lauderdale. The driver struck Willie Mae Gipson shortly before midnight near the intersection of Northwest 10th Terrace and Sixth Street, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Kidnap, Weapon Charges Land Delray Beach Man In Jail
Arrest Follows Gunfire In Delray Beach On Friday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Delray Beach Police Department responded to the area of Country Club Acres on Friday afternoon for reports of shots fired. While no one was apparently hit, Derek Tucker is now […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Man's body found on Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police reopened the eastbound lanes of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach Monday morning after finding a man's body in the road. Police said a driver first discovered the body at 4 a.m. The scene is at NW 12th Avenue, near the I-95 onramp. No...
HURRICANE CENTER: System East Of Florida Is Nothing To Worry About
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The system hovering east of Florida in the Atlantic is nothing to worry about, according to the National Hurricane Center in its Monday morning update. While in a location that often spells doom and gloom — or at least […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
TRAFFIC: Glades Road, I-95, Military Trail Among Road Closures This Week
Get Ready, Set, Stop! Expect Major Traffic Issues This Week In, Around Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Our look ahead at major traffic issues this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across Palm Beach County is full of closures, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
FBI agents search for Broward bank robbery suspect
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – The FBI released photographs on Monday showing the suspect of a bank robbery on Aug. 2 in Broward County. According to special agents at FBI Miami, the bank robbery was shortly after 10:45 a.m., at the Truist Bank branch at 11200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.
Woman Killed In Crash With Cop Just South Of Boca Raton
Crash At Lyons Road and West Sample Leading To Road Closures. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was rushed to an area hospital after an early morning crash involving her vehicle and a Coconut Creek police car. The woman later died. The following […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Westbound lanes of Sample Road closed due police investigation in Coconut Creek, 1 dead
COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of Sample Road between Northwest 42nd Avenue and Lyons Road are currently closed due to a police investigation. On Sunday, Coconut Creek Police Department tweeted that a fatal traffic crash had occurred at 3:59 a.m., involving one of their officers and a female victim.
cw34.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
tamaractalk.com
Woman Killed, Three Injured in Tamarac Crash
A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Tamarac Friday, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Wayne Colbert, 25, of Tamarac, was driving a 2020 Kia Optima north on Prospect Road around 9:37 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of West Commercial Boulevard. The Kia struck a Nissan Versa traveling west on West Commercial Boulevard, causing a T-bone-type collision, authorities said.
BOCANEWSNOW
Boca Raton, FL
37K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 1