This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride
--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
Austin drive-in movie theater premieres new floating cinema on Lady Bird Lake
Don’t we do enough driving around here? Instead of a drive-in movie, Austin-born Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in is offering two new float-in movie options on Thursdays, starting August 25, at the Waterfront Floating Cinema, and on Wednesdays once a month on a cruise. At the fixed cinema on...
This Texas city is the No. 1 destination for Austin millennials on the move
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained here, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
Austin's members-only Soho House spins out vinyl bar and Italian restaurant
There’s never not something happening at Soho House. The South Congress-based, members-only club opened in summer 2021, offering no shortage of curated programming, poolside parties, and creative gatherings ever since. Now, two of the swanky spot's newest additions are making even stronger case to consider membership: Club Cecconi’s and Dante’s HiFi.
Elevated Austin cocktail bar throws a heavenly week-long party
Sometimes a birthday just doesn't cut it: Not all your friends can make it on the same night, or you plan a separate celebration with family because there's no guarantee things won't get out of hand at the official party. Or maybe you just deserve to be celebrated all week long, which is likely Higher Ground's reasoning behind its upcoming week-long anniversary event.
Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots
--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
3 hot Austin restaurants make Bumble's top 100 date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Summer happenings are still running hot in Austin. Catch the final outdoor concert of The Drop-In series, or bask in the light of the upcoming supermoon against the downtown skyline. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Easy Tiger twists up new pretzel bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Don’t get it twisted — or do — at the new Easy Tiger...
Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
Austin-born healthy meal delivery company snaps back into service
Snap Kitchen is making a comeback. The health-conscious packaged meal service operating in partnership with Whole Foods was hit hard by the early stages of the pandemic, declaring bankruptcy in 2020 and closing more than half of its stores. Down to six stores from 33 that year, the company recently announced it is beginning to expand again, this time focusing on Texas first.
Upcoming Austin festival puts women and LGBTQ+ creators at the forefront
In some ways the Front Fest is a staple Austin event, and in others, it’s barely been explored. Future Front Texas (FFTX), formerly Boss Babes, has always been known for organizing creatives in workshops and markets. When it changed its name in 2019, it announced the Front Market and Festival, put it on, and then receded into the pandemic with the rest of Austin.
Austin's cheesiest competition returns to crown the city's best queso
If you've lived in Austin for longer than five minutes, you've no doubt engaged in that age-old debate: Which Austin restaurant serves the best queso?. Well, in queso you didn't know, there's one way sure fire way to find out. Quesoff, a cherished annual celebration of all things melted cheese, is bringing together the top restaurants, hotels, chefs, home cooks, and more to crown Austin's best queso in four categories: meaty, spicy, veggie, and wild card.
New high-rise development spells the end for reigning Rainey Street bar
KVUE — Another Rainey Street bar is closing its doors. Reina announced on Instagram Friday, August 5, that its last day of operation will be Sunday, September 11. In the post, staff said they "knew this was coming and that our days were numbered." In late July, the Austin...
KUT shares never-before-heard Austin stories in immersive Paramount Theatre performance
Whether you're a brand-new Austin transplant or you've been here for decades, it's always a good idea to learn more about the city's history, food, art, language, and more. KUT News is inviting Austinites old and new to do just that, immersing them in never-before-heard stories through ATXplained Live at the historic Paramount Theatre.
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As Austin and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media & Public...
Pink Panther app takes 'detectives' on a tour of Austin's crown jewels and hidden gems
The Pink Panther is not new in the entertainment landscape, but neither is most of Austin, and many Austinites haven’t fully explored either. A new app merges the two familiar experiences with a twist, encouraging users to get out there and see their city or tour a new one, making stops along an “app-navigated outdoor adventure.”
Austin's top ramen spills out new locations for far north and south Austin
Of all the things Austin is miraculously lucky to have, two more Ramen Tatsu-ya locations just popped up at the top of the list. The first location is planned for South Austin, way down South Congress near Slaughter Lane, and expected to open in late summer. The second, set to open later in 2022, is in Lakeline.
6 things to know in Austin food right now: South Congress cafe strolls to Lamar with new location
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. The South Congress Hotel cafe known for its pastries, Mañana, is opening a...
Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits
While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
