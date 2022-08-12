ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themunchonline.com

9 W. Randall Street

2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Federal Hill W/ Parking - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in West Federal Hill with amenities throughout! Features exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rear parking pad.
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
freightwaves.com

Pitt Ohio adds 4 terminals, begins direct service in New York

Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has begun direct service in New York. The offering is part of a deal recently struck with partner carrier Teal’s Express. Pitt Ohio recently acquired assets from Teal’s, which had been providing it with service in the state since 2016. Under the...
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
Maryland Business
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
Grand Rapids, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Columbus Township, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Grand Rapids, MI
Industry
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Stockton, CA
Stockton, CA
Industry
Local
Ohio Industry
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
Local
California Industry
City
Stockton, MD
Local
Michigan Business
State
California State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Columbus, OH
San Francisco, CA
Industry
Stockton, CA
Business
City
Baltimore, OH
City
California, MD
Columbus, OH
Industry
City
California, OH
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Industry
Local
Maryland Industry
City
August, CA
baltimorebrew.com

Mayor and City Council are sweetening developer tax credits that are already out of control, budget office says

Confirmed: Enterprise Zone, Brownfields and other programs benefit wealthy investors in white neighborhoods. Unaddressed: the politics and profit that keep the subsidies flowing. [ANALYSIS]. Consider the mixed messages coming out of City Hall about what matters most to Baltimore’s movers and shakers: real estate and money. The Bureau of...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Maryland SmartBuy initiative expansion announced, aims to help more homebuyers statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced the expansion of the Landmark SmartBuy initiative to help homebuyers across the state. To help manage mortgage costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt – an increase from $30,000. Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.
MARYLAND STATE
WBAL Radio

Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume

Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: With a new governor on the way, Montgomery, Baltimore officials hopeful in solving transportation problems

MO CO LOOKS TO NEW TRAFFIC RELIEF PLANS: Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with Hogan set to leave the State House in January — and many elements of the project yet to be nailed down — county officials are increasingly optimistic that Maryland’s next governor will take office with the power to steer congestion relief efforts in a new direction. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonar#Port Of Baltimore#Freight#Sightings#Business Industry#Linus Business#Trac#The Outbound Tender
hyattsvillewire.com

Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms

A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
BRENTWOOD, MD
bridgemi.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Economy
themunchonline.com

783 N. Grantley Street

Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1

A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis

It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market in Towson and Red Brick Station in White Marsh

The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love at Conrad’s Seafood Market on Joppa Road to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
WHITE MARSH, MD
capitolweekly.net

Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better

Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Washington Examiner

There's no place like homeless

Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy