Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
Related
freightwaves.com
FreightWaves Classics/Pioneer: Bendix, an automotive and aviation inventor, born 140 years ago (Part 2)
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. In Part 1 of this article, the early life and career of Victor Bendix were outlined. His story continues...
themunchonline.com
9 W. Randall Street
2 Bedroom EOG Townhome in Federal Hill W/ Parking - 2 bedroom EOG townhome in West Federal Hill with amenities throughout! Features exposed brick, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an island. The master bath has a jetted tub and separate shower with custom tile. Additional features include a washer/dryer and rear parking pad.
SFGate
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
freightwaves.com
Pitt Ohio adds 4 terminals, begins direct service in New York
Less-than-truckload carrier Pitt Ohio said Monday it has begun direct service in New York. The offering is part of a deal recently struck with partner carrier Teal’s Express. Pitt Ohio recently acquired assets from Teal’s, which had been providing it with service in the state since 2016. Under the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorebrew.com
Mayor and City Council are sweetening developer tax credits that are already out of control, budget office says
Confirmed: Enterprise Zone, Brownfields and other programs benefit wealthy investors in white neighborhoods. Unaddressed: the politics and profit that keep the subsidies flowing. [ANALYSIS]. Consider the mixed messages coming out of City Hall about what matters most to Baltimore’s movers and shakers: real estate and money. The Bureau of...
WMDT.com
Maryland SmartBuy initiative expansion announced, aims to help more homebuyers statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has announced the expansion of the Landmark SmartBuy initiative to help homebuyers across the state. To help manage mortgage costs, homebuyers can now eliminate up to $50,000 in student loan debt – an increase from $30,000. Through the SmartBuy 3.0 product, buyers purchasing an eligible home through the Maryland Mortgage Program can receive either 15% of their home purchase price or $50,000 in student debt payoff assistance, whichever is lower.
WBAL Radio
Demand for housing assistance increases as evictions resume
Officials of the United Way of Central Maryland said there is increasing demand for housing assistance, as evictions resume after state and federal eviction moratoriums imposed curing the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted last year. Scott Gottbreht, Vice President Housing and Sr. Program Officer United Way of Central Maryland said people...
State Roundup: With a new governor on the way, Montgomery, Baltimore officials hopeful in solving transportation problems
MO CO LOOKS TO NEW TRAFFIC RELIEF PLANS: Montgomery County leaders have never been keen on Gov. Larry Hogan’s plan to add variably-priced toll lanes to the Capital Beltway and I-270. Now, with Hogan set to leave the State House in January — and many elements of the project yet to be nailed down — county officials are increasingly optimistic that Maryland’s next governor will take office with the power to steer congestion relief efforts in a new direction. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hyattsvillewire.com
Brentwood Company Seeks to Revolutionize Public Bathrooms
A Brentwood startup is using high-tech features to change the way public bathrooms work and they’ve already set up a pilot run on the Route 1 corridor. Throne Labs makes a portable, solar-powered bathroom with flushable toilets, fresh water for washing your hands and robust ventilation systems. To enter, you type in your cell phone number and respond to a text.
bridgemi.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections. Community leaders say the changes come at a cost, especially to business recruitment. In what’s already...
For the first time, Port Covington to become part of Fleet Week
Fleet Week makes its return to Baltimore in less than a month. This year, for the first time ever some historic ships will dock at Port Covington.
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themunchonline.com
783 N. Grantley Street
Coming Soon ! Renovated Three Bedroom Home! - Newly renovated thee bedroom home in a quiet community offering lots of wonderful amenities. Walk in to a bright entry that splits off to the large front living area with high ceilings w/ fans, then walk over to the formal dining room just also off your kitchen. The kitchen boasts all new cabinets, large appliances and new flooring. On those lovely summer evenings go out to your private fenced in yard with a deck to have family cookouts. On the upper level of this home you will find three bedrooms all with wall to wall carpeting and ceiling fans and a new ceramic bath with all new fixtures. Access to washer/dryer hookups on the lower level. NO PETS ALLOWED. Flex Move In Date. . EZ street parking.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Sculpture of Harriet Tubman by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott to be displayed at Banneker-Douglas Museum starting Sept. 1
A sculpture of Maryland abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be displayed outside of the Banneker-Douglas Museum in Annapolis, starting Sept. 1. The sculpture, created by Baltimore artist Joyce J. Scott, is titled “Araminta with Rifle and Vévé.” It will be on display at the museum from Sept. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.
WTOP
Historic Black beach officially signed over to city of Annapolis
It took years and years, but city leaders in Annapolis, Maryland, have taken over as the owners and stewards of the last undeveloped acres of Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches. Decades ago, when segregation was still the rule, these beaches were accessible to anyone, and Black Americans from all over the east coast would come vacation here. All-time greats such as James Brown, Duke Ellington and the Temptations would perform at the privately owned resort, too.
baltimorepositive.com
Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 1: Conrad’s Seafood Market in Towson and Red Brick Station in White Marsh
The first day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland was a busy local Towson and White Marsh day. Dr. Steve Elliott from Elliott Chiropractic and Gregg Landry of Towson Transfer have been friends with Nestor for three decades and shared the local business and community love at Conrad’s Seafood Market on Joppa Road to kick off 31 crab cakes and 31 breweries in 31 days to celebrate 31 years on Baltimore airwaves and to promote local business and Restaurant Week all over the state from September 16th through 25th.
Wbaltv.com
Artist behind wire sculptures hanging from Baltimore traffic signals leaves mark on city he loves
The man behind wire sculptures hung on Baltimore City traffic light wires wants to leave his mark on the city he loves. From characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Bart Simpson, to positive messages, it's hard to miss the sculptures on Washington Boulevard and elsewhere around the city. The artist behind...
capitolweekly.net
Electric vehicles, fine, but hydrogen fuel cell cars are even better
Driving a fuel-cell car means hunting for stations, dealing with shortages and managing an unfamiliar nozzle that sometimes freezes to the car — but Sen. Josh Newman loves it. “I’m the self-appointed chair of the ‘Hydrogen Car Caucus,’” said the senator from Orange County, whose personal car is a...
Washington Examiner
There's no place like homeless
Much is made of increasing shelter capacity for homeless people across the country. But what if many of them simply don’t want to be sheltered?. It is a conundrum playing out in multiple cities across the country, particularly in West Coast states. Portland, Oregon, for example, has more than 6,600 homeless people, and it does not have the shelter capacity for all of them. But that doesn’t matter because several homeless shelters are under capacity, with empty beds going unclaimed.
Baltimore rescue truck catches fire in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- One of the Baltimore City Fire Department's rescue trucks caught fire near Little Italy on Saturday, according to the firefighter's union.The truck was serving as a backup vehicle while another rescue truck has been undergoing repairs, union officials said.It began smoking near the intersection of S. Eden Street and Fleet Street, union officials said.There were no reports of injuries, according to the firefighter's union.WJZ will continue to monitor this developing story.
Comments / 0