This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
12 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride
--- One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.
7 things to know in Austin food right now: Easy Tiger twists up new pretzel bar
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings. Don’t get it twisted — or do — at the new Easy Tiger...
3 hot Austin restaurants make Bumble's top 100 date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
Austin City Limits stages star-studded 48th season, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. Austin City Limits reveals returning and rising stars for 48th season on air. The season leans toward mellow, with a solid through line of folk, singer-songwriter sensibilities, and electronic experimentation.
Austin must-dos and amenities abound at ultra-luxe Northshore apartments
Austin has a nearly limitless list of ways to go out on the town, every day and night of the week. But the Live Music Capital of the World also has an impressive luxury living scene that makes it just as alluring to stay in. For next-level living right downtown,...
Austin's cheesiest competition returns to crown the city's best queso
If you've lived in Austin for longer than five minutes, you've no doubt engaged in that age-old debate: Which Austin restaurant serves the best queso?. Well, in queso you didn't know, there's one way sure fire way to find out. Quesoff, a cherished annual celebration of all things melted cheese, is bringing together the top restaurants, hotels, chefs, home cooks, and more to crown Austin's best queso in four categories: meaty, spicy, veggie, and wild card.
Downtown Austin: Where the city's movers and shakers put down roots
--- If you're considering a move to Austin, real estate agent Carl Shurr says choosing downtown is a sure bet. "The energy of living downtown is hard to beat," he says. "It is exciting to see the growth that has occurred since 2006, when I moved here from Chicago. I was told then that no one lives downtown — now it's the place to be if you want to be connected to what's happening in Austin."
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Summer happenings are still running hot in Austin. Catch the final outdoor concert of The Drop-In series, or bask in the light of the upcoming supermoon against the downtown skyline. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
New automated cocktail bars 'serve drinks in seconds' at Austin's Circuit of The Americas
There will always be a time and a place for cute bartenders, but the Circuit of The Americas is no longer it. The racing venue is speeding things up with TendedBar, an automated cocktail maker with facial recognition technology. It may not be as flattering as being recognized at your favorite local haunt, but it’ll keep the lines moving.
KUT shares never-before-heard Austin stories in immersive Paramount Theatre performance
Whether you're a brand-new Austin transplant or you've been here for decades, it's always a good idea to learn more about the city's history, food, art, language, and more. KUT News is inviting Austinites old and new to do just that, immersing them in never-before-heard stories through ATXplained Live at the historic Paramount Theatre.
New high-rise development spells the end for reigning Rainey Street bar
KVUE — Another Rainey Street bar is closing its doors. Reina announced on Instagram Friday, August 5, that its last day of operation will be Sunday, September 11. In the post, staff said they "knew this was coming and that our days were numbered." In late July, the Austin...
Pink Panther app takes 'detectives' on a tour of Austin's crown jewels and hidden gems
The Pink Panther is not new in the entertainment landscape, but neither is most of Austin, and many Austinites haven’t fully explored either. A new app merges the two familiar experiences with a twist, encouraging users to get out there and see their city or tour a new one, making stops along an “app-navigated outdoor adventure.”
Austin scoops up top 10 spot in list of best ice cream cities in U.S.
Fans of homegrown brands like Amy's Ice Creams or Lick Honest Ice Creams know that Austin has some of the best scoops in the country. So it's no surprise that on a recent list of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Austin lands in the top 10.
Austin's top ramen spills out new locations for far north and south Austin
Of all the things Austin is miraculously lucky to have, two more Ramen Tatsu-ya locations just popped up at the top of the list. The first location is planned for South Austin, way down South Congress near Slaughter Lane, and expected to open in late summer. The second, set to open later in 2022, is in Lakeline.
Austin home decor store opens a health-conscious bakery on wheels
What many Austinites may not realize when passing by Maaribu on Guadalupe Street is that the home goods store has a perfect name. A combination of Marfa and Malibu, the chic little showroom and café offers decor in desert tones, eclectic desserts made without gluten and with lots of buzzword ingredients, and the feeling that pursuing little luxuries is part of wellness. Speaking of those truly little treats, Maaribu’s new bakery truck, which feeds the South First Street café, is now open at the Guadalupe Street showroom.
Austin gets first big break as host of world breakdancing championship qualifier
Although competitive breakdancing has been in Austin for decades, it’s usually not the first city on hip-hop fans’ minds. In 2022, its efforts are finally being acknowledged on a worldwide level, as championship Red Bull BC One makes its first-ever stop in the Capital City. On August 6...
Austin's art scene sizzles this August with 9 stellar exhibits
While the sun continues to scorch and sear, the arts in Austin sparkle and shine with dazzling artists creating sumptuous work. Golden brocades and voluptuous fabrics are on display at the Blanton, and artist Rachel Wolfson Smith imagines a future that harkens back to the Victorian era in her landscapes. The theme of nature continues with the work of Bennné Rockett at Lydia Street, and the Elisabet Ney Museum intertwines the images of photographer Cindy Elizabeth with its own neoclassical sculptures. The art scene is simmering this August and there’s so much to soak up.
Iconic Austin costume shop Lucy in Disguise to close after 38 years on South Congress
KVUE — It will soon be time to say goodbye to another legendary Austin business: Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds on South Congress Avenue. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 2, the iconic costume shop announced plans to shutter by the end of the year. "After 38 years...
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As Austin and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media & Public...
New Hill Country festival jams out with 15 Texas wineries and 3 bands
Most people are more fun at jams with a glass of wine in hand. Chasing that feeling, the Texas Wine Jam is combining concerts and “off-the-beaten-path” wines September 4, for six hours of grape and foot-stomping fun. The festival at Vinovium Winery in Johnson City benefits community causes...
