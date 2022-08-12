WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.

