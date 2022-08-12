ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Troopers investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Welcome

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail. According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crash on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area. Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was […]
WELCOME, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead following shooting on Obrien Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person died following a shooting on Obrien Street Monday. Police said the shooting happened after 10 p.m. Investigators found the person shot after arriving. If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Stay connected...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greensboro, NC
Oak Ridge, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Ridge, NC
City
White Oak, NC
County
Guilford County, NC
WXII 12

Archdale businesses reopen after evacuation due to fuel leak

ARCHDALE, N.C. — The scene of gas fuel leak in Archdale is now clear after being announced on Monday by Randolph County EMS. At around 10 a.m., people called 911 and reported smelling gas at the Circle K on North Main Street. Guil-Rand Fire Department, Randolph County Emergency Management,...
ARCHDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Summit Church#Chevrolet
WXII 12

3 people injured after shooting on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night on Urban Street, according to a news release from police. Winston-Salem police arrived at Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. to find the gunshot victims as they were being treated for non life-threatening injuries. Officers determined the shooting happened on Urban Street, between East Brookline Street and Goldfloss Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem permanently closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A popular burger joint in Winston-Salem has closed. Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed with WFMY News 2 Monday the Winston-Salem location has permanently closed. Martin said COVID-19 and staffing issues are top reasons for why the location has closed. He said workers have been offered to be...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Three people injured after shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured Saturday night. Officers located the three gunshot victims at at Atrium Baptist Medical Center. Upon investigation officers discovered the shooting took place at 2500 Urban St., officers went over to the alleged crime scene and found evidence of indicating multiple gunshots were fired. Additionally, three vehicles and one residence were struck by gunfire at 2500 Urban Street. This investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash closes left lane in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 West is closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 222, near Exit 222 for Old US-421. The closure began at 3:26 p.m. and lasted until 4:12 p.m. There is no word […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy