ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Jimmy Asbery Smith, 39, was arrested last night after allegedly trying to hit another man with his minivan in the Windsor area. An Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to SE CR 234 in the Windsor area last night at about 9 p.m. to a report that Smith had tried to hit another man with a minivan following a property dispute. The victim reportedly said that Smith had said he was going to kill him and that he had to run and jump behind a large tree to avoid being hit by the minivan. The victim reportedly added that Smith told him to leave the property and take his belongings and that anything he left behind would belong to Smith.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO