Anne Heche, 53, dead after fiery car crash

LOS ANGELES (WTVO) — “Six Days and Seven Nights” actress Anne Heche has died, a family spokesperson said Friday .

Heche crashed her car into a house in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5th, causing a fire.

She was cut free by firefighters and taken to a hospital.

Representatives said she suffered a catastrophic brain injury and severe burns and was not expected to survive. She has been declared dead under California law, and was taken off life support Friday.

“We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact,” a statement, attributed to her family and friends, reads.

Heche starred as Johnny Depp’s girlfriend in Donnie Brasco (1997) and I Know What You Did Last Summer the same year. She also began a lesbian relationship with TV talk show host Ellen Degeneres, and the couple was together for three years.

She starred alongside Harrison Ford in Six Days and Seven Nights and appeared in the role originated by Janet Leigh in the shot-for-shot remake of Psycho (1998).

In 2001, she married cameraman Coleman Laffoon. They divorced and she married James Tupper, her co-star in Men in Trees , in 2009. She leaves behind two sons.

Deadline reported that law enforcement said Heche was under investigation for felony DUI after drugs were found in her blood following the car accident.

The woman who owned the home which Heche crashed into, in the 1700 block of Walgrove, was able to escape the flames, police said.

