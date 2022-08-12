Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
MTC and Arts Centre announce new creative leaders
This year is shaping up to be a formative one in Melbourne's theatre scene. No little than a week or so after the Victorian Opera announced a new artistic director in Stuart Maunder, we've seen two key staffing announcements that are set to deliver a more diverse focus on our city's stages. It's perfect timing, following the release of 2021 Census data that shows we're the first English-speaking country in the world to achieve a 50% migrant population – with India set to overtake British migrants as the biggest group, and China dropping to third.
operawire.com
Q & A: Soprano Julie Fuchs On Her Current Role As La Comtesse Adèle At The Rossini Opera Festival
One of the many stars appearing at this summer’s Rossini Opera Festival in Pesaro is the French soprano Julie Fuchs, who is making her festival debut as La Comtesse Adèle in “Le Comte Ory.”. Known for her dazzling singing, versatile acting and innate musicality she has wowed...
Prom 34: BBCPhil/Ollikainen review – Thorvaldsdottir’s study in sonority is impressive and engaging
The Icelandic composer’s distinctive voice was paired with Sibelius full of bold gestures and striking colours, but cellist Kian Soltani’s Elgar felt a little too genteel
The Faust Tapes: just as disorientating now as it ever was
A 2022 reissue for the cut-price 1973 classic from Hamburg renegades Faust. Pop it certainly ain’t
The week in classical: Tredegar Band at the Proms; HMS Pinafore; Poulenc double bill – review
Royal Albert Hall; Opera Holland Park, London; Glyndebourne, East Sussex. The Tredegar brass band wowed the Proms then were back in Wales in time for their day jobs. Plus, fizz and finesse in G&S and Poulenc. The high gleam of five tubas, bells up, held at a tilt as if...
Slipped Disc
Edinburgh is stunned as Philadelphia scraps Beethoven 9th
The festival has been horrified by the loss of one of its highlights. Here is what patrons are being told in the most diplomatic terms:. I am emailing to inform you that unfortunately, as The Philadelphia Orchestra’s COVID-19 protocols differ from current UK guidance, it has become necessary to change the programme for the Thursday 25 August concert to accommodate the orchestra’s preferences.
