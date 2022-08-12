ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTC and Arts Centre announce new creative leaders

This year is shaping up to be a formative one in Melbourne's theatre scene. No little than a week or so after the Victorian Opera announced a new artistic director in Stuart Maunder, we've seen two key staffing announcements that are set to deliver a more diverse focus on our city's stages. It's perfect timing, following the release of 2021 Census data that shows we're the first English-speaking country in the world to achieve a 50% migrant population – with India set to overtake British migrants as the biggest group, and China dropping to third.
Slipped Disc

Edinburgh is stunned as Philadelphia scraps Beethoven 9th

The festival has been horrified by the loss of one of its highlights. Here is what patrons are being told in the most diplomatic terms:. I am emailing to inform you that unfortunately, as The Philadelphia Orchestra’s COVID-19 protocols differ from current UK guidance, it has become necessary to change the programme for the Thursday 25 August concert to accommodate the orchestra’s preferences.
