Gainesville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites

Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane

PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
PALATKA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development

Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Where we’re from

Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic

Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WESH

Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
BELLEVIEW, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again

It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time

For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

Murder near Grace Marketplace

Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
GAINESVILLE, FL

