FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
mynews13.com
Some Marion County residents complain of potholes, flooding on unpaved roads
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Silver Springs area resident wants to know what the county is doing with special assessment funds collected to improve unpaved roads in the neighborhood. What You Need To Know. Silver Springs Acres has 8.5 miles of unpaved roads. Some residents say the roads have...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash plans two Northeast Florida sites
Mr. Clean Car Wash is coming to Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. MrClearCarwash.com says it is coming soon to Orange Park in Clay County and to the U.S. 1/Palencia area in St. Augustine on St. Johns County. Franklin Street Director of Retail...
Motorcyclist dies in Palatka after SUV veers into lane
PALATKA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that a motorcyclist was struck and killed in Palatka over the weekend. The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Road 19 and Panther Lane. An SUV, driven by a 72-year-old man, was traveling southbound on State...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville ordered to pay $765k to man after Segway crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville has been ordered to pay Doug Haugen $765,000, including $675,000 for pain and suffering, after he sued following a scooter crash on a Gainesville sidewalk. Haugen’s attorneys, Morgan and Morgan, stated in the complaint that Haugen was riding a Segway scooter at...
ocala-news.com
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC seeks approval for 529-unit residential development
Ocala SW 80th Avenue LLC is seeking approval from Marion County commissioners to rezone a 132-acre property for the construction of 529 single-family residential units in southwest Ocala. The request will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, August 16. The...
WCJB
‘This bill that came in August, was $1,030, which is astronomical’: Lines wrap around building for utility bill financial relief
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “There’s a lot of people here for the assistance and we’re thanking god that everybody gets served,” said resident Gloria Henderson. Groups of residents waited to receive financial assistance after they said Gainesville Regional Utility bills are skyrocketing. The Central Florida Community...
WCJB
Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church added to Florida’s “11 to save” list
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Old Mount Carmel Baptist Church, located in Gainesville’s historic pleasant street, was built in 1944. It served as both a meeting place and a church for African Americans during the Civil Rights Movement. The “11 to Save” list is a list of some of the...
Villages Daily Sun
Where we’re from
Joyce Maschinot responds quickly when asked why she and husband, Corky, migrated in 2009 to their home in the Village of St. Charles from a lifetime of raising a family in Miami. Her story offers some insight into why around 140,000 residents relocated over the past four decades to The...
WCJB
Gainesville ordered to pay $765K verdict in unsafe sidewalk lawsuit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County jury has found the city of Gainesville liable in a case involving the driver of an electric scooter who was injured while on the sidewalk. The jury awarded the driver Doug Haugen with a verdict of more than $765,000. In April of 2020,...
WCJB
Man arrested for threatening Gainesville homeowner with a knife
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested a man accused of entering a home wielding a knife and threatening the resident inside. On Sunday night just before midnight, Richard Sweat, 59, walked up to a home in Gainesville and started banging on the door according to the arrest report.
ocala-news.com
Construction progressing on Humane Society of Marion County’s 5,700 square-foot clinic
Excitement is brewing at the Humane Society of Marion County as construction continues to progress on the nonprofit organization’s new 5,700 square-foot clinic. The Humane Society of Marion County is located at 701 NW 14th Road in Ocala, and the expansion will offer adequate space for the organization’s veterinary staff to provide various services, including wellness, vaccines, spaying and neutering, and emergency lifesaving surgeries. In addition, the staff will also use this facility to care for the shelter’s furry friends.
News4Jax.com
Motorcyclist dies in Putnam County crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon in a crash in Putnam County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an SUV was traveling north on State Road 19 while the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. FHP said the SUV driver made a left turn to enter the parking lot of a restaurant and traveled into the path of the motorcyclist, resulting in the collision.
WCJB
MCSO looking for man and woman who stole a phone from an AT&T store
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man and a woman stole a phone from the AT&T store on Southwest 93rd Court in Ocala. The woman was trying to trade in a phone with no value and arguing with an employee. While she was arguing with...
WESH
Belleview man hit and killed crossing the road overnight
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was crossing Orange Blossom Trail just north of Holden Avenue when he was struck and killed by an SUV, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 3:19 a.m. Saturday morning as the 62-year-old Belleview man was walking east across the northbound lanes of OBT when he was struck by the front of an SUV. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
WCJB
Gainesville man attempts to run over another man following an argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville has been arrested for nearly hitting another man with his car. According to reports from the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Smith, 39, was arrested Saturday night after an argument with the victim over disputed property. The victim says Smith threatened...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Terrell Bradley, friend paint 34th Street wall—again
It takes Terrell Bradley’s supporters between four and five hours each time they paint the mural. Yet they don’t plan to let up. Bradley and Danielle Chanzes set to work a third time at the SW 34th Street wall at 6:30 a.m. on Friday. Overnight, someone partially obscured their past handiwork by scrawling hate messages and symbols in spray paint atop it.
mycbs4.com
Community activists, Terrell Bradley paint mural for the third time
For the third time in less than a week, community activists, including Terrell Bradley himself, are painting a mural demanding justice. “We got plenty of paint. We decided we're still not fazed by this," community organizer Danielle Chanzes said. On July 10th Bradley was sent to the hospital after losing...
WCJB
Gainesville District 3: Three candidates compete for one seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Patrick Ingle isn’t letting one strike take him out of the game. Last fall he was defeated when he ran for the at-large Gainesville City Commission seat, but now he’s giving it another go. “My platform issues are still the same, but they have...
Murder near Grace Marketplace
Investigation Header(public license) The recent brutal murder of one homeless man by another just outside of Grace Marketplace this past week may leave you wondering what type of place it actually is, what is it they do there, and is it safe for our community? This has not been the first killing in or near Grace Marketplace.
fox35orlando.com
City of Ocala points to natural gas prices for 300% spike in electric bills
OCALA, Fla. - Our viewers reached out, so we went to find answers. Multiple Ocala residents told our station their electric bills have doubled twice since the start of the year. "A 300% increase in utility rates for power cost adjustment is excessive," said John Linsky. Linsky got quite the...
