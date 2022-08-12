DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripes / Mohawk are both headed to MultiVersus based on leaked promotional material. MultiVersus players on Xbox were surprised when they were greeted with a new splash art image when they opened the Xbox Store. Although the image wasn’t there for long, enough players caught on with the promotional image, and news about new characters heading to MultiVersus quickly spread. In the MultiVersus promotional image, we see DC’s Black Adam, the rival to Shazam, and Stripes from Gremlins, the cuddly furry creature that turned into the mischievous Mohawk after getting exposed to sun and water. Both characters, we assume, are headed to MultiVersus sometime in the future, although their release schedule is currently unclear.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO