Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
Soap Alum Robyn Griggs Is Entering Hospice Care
It is with great sadness that we have to report that daytime alum Robyn Griggs, who was diagnosed with stage four cervical cancer in the fall of 2020, is entering hospice care either today or tomorrow. “She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” read a post shared to her social media accounts. “Please continue to keep Robyn and her family in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”
Konosuke Takeshita could be back in AEW by Halloween
When Konosuke Takeshita announced that he’d be leaving America for a return to his home promotion DDT in Japan, it put a general ennui over the AEW Galaxy. Fans lamented the loss of the homegrown phenom, who went from an AEW Dark Elevation afterthought to the sort of performer who could headline Battle of the […] The post Konosuke Takeshita could be back in AEW by Halloween appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE・
Black Adam and Stripes (Mohawk) of Gremlins going to MultiVersus
DC’s Black Adam and Gremlins’ Stripes / Mohawk are both headed to MultiVersus based on leaked promotional material. MultiVersus players on Xbox were surprised when they were greeted with a new splash art image when they opened the Xbox Store. Although the image wasn’t there for long, enough players caught on with the promotional image, and news about new characters heading to MultiVersus quickly spread. In the MultiVersus promotional image, we see DC’s Black Adam, the rival to Shazam, and Stripes from Gremlins, the cuddly furry creature that turned into the mischievous Mohawk after getting exposed to sun and water. Both characters, we assume, are headed to MultiVersus sometime in the future, although their release schedule is currently unclear.
MultiVersus Roster: Who is in MultiVersus’ Character Roster?
MultiVersus was just dropped by Warner Bros. after months of rumors and speculations. And so far, the game is looking good. But the health of a fighting game goes beyond just good netcode and fighting game systems. There should also be a healthy roster. MultiVersus pits together characters from different IPs under the Warner Bros. Interactive umbrella. […] The post MultiVersus Roster: Who is in MultiVersus’ Character Roster? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
