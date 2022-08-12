ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WTOP

Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say

Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a UPS driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident began shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
fox5dc.com

Temple Hills shooting leaves man dead

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - A man is dead after a late night shooting in Prince George's County. Authorities say the shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road in Temple Hills. The victim was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He...
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
City
Washington, DC
WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten

Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville

Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
ROCKVILLE, MD
sciotopost.com

One Dead After Jumping From Flaming Car in Barrier Crash in DC While Firing Shots

Washington DC – A man is dead after crashing his car into a barrier in Washington DC and then shooting gun shots. The incident happened at 4 am this morning in the area of East Capitol Street and Second Street hen the man rammed his car into a barricade. Police reported that while the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air along East Capitol street. When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
CLINTON, MD
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC

