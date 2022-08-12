Read full article on original website
WTOP
Fort Washington man killed in suspected road rage incident, police say
Prince George’s County police are looking for the killer of a UPS driver who was shot to death Sunday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, during a suspected case of road rage. Police say the incident began shortly before 9:25 p.m. Sunday evening when 51-year-old Terrance Koonce of Fort Washington was involved in a minor vehicle crash in the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road.
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
fox5dc.com
Man shot in car by unknown suspect; infant, woman passengers in vehicle
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was shot in his car, also occupied by a woman and an infant, by an unknown man in Woodbridge on Saturday, Prince William County Police confirm. Police say officers arrived at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday and...
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police Investigate Assault At Takoma Park Gas Station After Victim's Head Beaten
Takoma Park police are investigating an assault after a victim was beaten over the head after getting out of a Metro bus, according to reports by MyMCM. The victim allegedly got out of the Metro bus by Larch and New Hampshire Avenue and was assaulted by the suspect at the Sunoco gas station in the 6900 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13, continues the outlet.
mymcmedia.org
Man Dies Following Two-Car Crash in Rockville
Montgomery County Police has identified the driver who died following a fatal collision Sunday in Rockville. Noel Henry Powell, 62, of Germantown, was pronounced dead at an area hospital. According to police, a white Audi A4 was traveling east on Josiah Henson Parkway when it was struck by a silver...
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
sciotopost.com
One Dead After Jumping From Flaming Car in Barrier Crash in DC While Firing Shots
Washington DC – A man is dead after crashing his car into a barrier in Washington DC and then shooting gun shots. The incident happened at 4 am this morning in the area of East Capitol Street and Second Street hen the man rammed his car into a barricade. Police reported that while the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air along East Capitol street. When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself.
WTOP
Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
fox5dc.com
UPS driver shot after road rage incident in Prince George's county
SUITLAND, Md. - A UPS driver was shot in the Suitland area of Prince George's county this morning and Prince George’s County Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive. Preliminarily, the investigation shows that the UPS driver may have cut off the suspect who reacted by opening...
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
DC Catholic school vandalized twice, statue decapitated & stolen
WASHINGTON — A Catholic School in Northeast D.C. is raising money to repair the damage caused by someone who broke several concrete windowsills and knocked down a statue of the school's namesake weeks before the first day of school. St. Anthony Catholic School said three benches were also pulled...
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
