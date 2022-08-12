ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WFAA

More triple-digits, and then a 'cold' front: Here's when we could see relief

DALLAS — August heat continues through the middle part of this week. But relief is on the way. Here's what we're expecting this week, along with the latter half of August:. The next couple days will be a firm reminder that even through school has started and we are dreaming of football and all things pumpkin, it is still August.
Dallas, TX
KXAN

AFD sends 7 to help with flooding from storms in South Texas

AFD said seven of its members were deployed as part of the Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Three Rivers, a town about an hour northwest of Corpus Christi. Gov. Greg Abbott has staged crews and resources there to help people in the event of flash floods and other weather-related events.
CBS Austin

Tropical disturbance moving towards Texas this weekend

The 2022 Hurricane Season has been remarkably quiet thus far with our last named storm (Collin) having formed roughly 1.5 months ago in early July. Peak season is quickly approaching though, and we have a new disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to show for it. FRIDAY MORNING UPDATE. The...
WFAA

Why some Texas home prices are falling

TEXAS, USA — It’s not a “buyer’s market” yet, but it’s definitely not the “seller’s market” we were seeing just several months ago. San Antonio had its smallest month-to-month home price increase in 2022, inching up from $339,317 in May to $340,000 in June. The Houston area also logged the smallest increase we have seen this year, going up just a notch to $351,500 in June from $350,000 the month before.
KSAT 12

Video shows bobcats playing in fairway at North Texas golf course

A North Texas man who typically witnesses quiet games of golf from his backyard caught a rare sight last week. Brian Hughes, who lives in Plano near the Brian Hughes Gleneagles Country Club, said he saw a female bobcat and her three kittens playing near a fairway. Hughes captured a...
WFAA

Office space in North Texas is cheaper than most other major markets

DALLAS — this story and other North Texas business news from our content partners at the Dallas Business Journal. Although Dallas-Fort Worth ranked as the 32nd most expensive cities for office space in the world, DFW is still much cheaper than other major U.S. markets. Point2, is an international...
