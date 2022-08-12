(Richmond, IN)--There’s been no significant change reported by the Richmond Police Department or family in the condition of RPD Officer Seara Burton. She remains in critical condition Monday morning at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot last Wednesday. Mayor Dave Snow talked about Seara during a prayer vigil attended by a thousand people on Friday night. "If you know Seara, she's an absolute warrior." Over the weekend, customers of numerous businesses donated to help Seara and her family. Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is continuing to accept donations. On Sunday, Seara’s fiancé posted on social media to thank everyone for their support.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO