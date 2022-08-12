Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Madison County prosecutor to give update on case against man charged in murder of Elwood police officer
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office will hold a press conference Wednesday on the case against Carl Boards II, the Anderson man charged with the murder of Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. Prosecutor Rodney Cummings, chief deputy prosecutor Andrew Hanna, Indiana State Police Superintendent...
cbs4indy.com
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash with personal injury.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
cbs4indy.com
Suspect rams Hendricks Co. deputy’s vehicle during chase, according to HCSO
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police say a suspect in a Hendricks County chase rammed a deputy’s vehicle with a pick-up truck, sending that deputy to the hospital. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office was first contacted around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a woman strangled on Greenbriar Drive near Avon.
Man killed in hit-and-run crash while biking on Indy's southeast side
A bicyclist was killed late Sunday when a driver hit him on the city's southeast side and fled the scene, police say.
Prosecutor to announce death penalty decision in fallen Elwood officer case
The Madison County prosecutor will announce this week what punishment his office will seek against the suspect accused of killing Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz.
15-year-old seriously injured in shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot Sunday.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
cbs4indy.com
16-year-old arrested for murder in Marion shooting
MARION, Ind. — A 16-year-old has been arrested by the Marion Police Department and charged with murder for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of an Anderson man. At approximately 1:07 a.m. Saturday, Marion police officers were dispatched to the area of the 2600 block of South Washington on a report of shots fired.
Bicyclist dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park
One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
16-year-old charged with murder after shooting in Marion
Officers found Todd Gosha, 32, of Anderson in a yard around 1:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of South Adams Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
1017thepoint.com
NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES REPORTED IN OFFICER BURTON'S CONDITION
(Richmond, IN)--There’s been no significant change reported by the Richmond Police Department or family in the condition of RPD Officer Seara Burton. She remains in critical condition Monday morning at Miami Valley Hospital after being shot last Wednesday. Mayor Dave Snow talked about Seara during a prayer vigil attended by a thousand people on Friday night. "If you know Seara, she's an absolute warrior." Over the weekend, customers of numerous businesses donated to help Seara and her family. Richmond City Employees Federal Credit Union is continuing to accept donations. On Sunday, Seara’s fiancé posted on social media to thank everyone for their support.
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
cbs4indy.com
SWAT team called after woman fires gun into air on east side, police say
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken into custody after police say she fired a gun that went into an east side apartment overnight. IMPD officers were sent to the 7200 block of Twin Oaks Drive near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 34th Street at around 12:10 a.m. Dispatchers had received a report of a woman with a gun.
wfft.com
Huntington County Sheriff investigating deadly crash near CR 600 North
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s Offices are investigating a deadly crash Sunday morning. A witness saw a 2016 black Chevrolet Silverado in a ravine near 4553 West, CR 600 N and alerted the authorities. When a Sheriff's deputy arrived on scene,...
1 dead following hit-and-run on Indy’s north side
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman died following a hit-and-run on Indy’s north side late Saturday night. Police were called to the 3200 block of North Keystone Avenue near 34th Street just before 11 p.m. The victim was riding a bicycle when she was struck by an unknown vehicle heading southbound, police said. The driver of the […]
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the rider as 67-year-old Emily Johnson. Police said Johnson was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Kidnapped Victims Safe in Boone County
At approximately 6:19 a.m. Friday, Boone County Communications received a 911 call from a good samaritan advising there were three individuals that had been kidnapped out of Lawrence at the Interstate 65 148 mile-marker northbound rest park. Boone County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene to find Bridgette Cesnik (26 y/o) of Lawrence, and two juveniles being held against their will by a Jacob Gibson (27 y/o), also of Greenfield.
WLWT 5
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio — A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a school bus carrying 32 students crashed into a home near College Corner Union Elementary in College Corner. It happened around 8 a.m. in the 230 block of Ramsey Street when the bus crashed into...
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
