Small Banks See Fortunes Rise and Fall With Crypto

Small banks were happy to land cryptocurrency-related businesses as clients when the industry was booming. Now that crypto prices have plunged, those banks are on something of a roller coaster. That’s according to a Monday (Aug. 15) report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which explored the phenomenon from the...
MARKETS
pymnts

Anchorage Digital, AngelList Partner to Facilitate Investments with USDC

Digital asset platform Anchorage Digital and digital asset venture capital firm AngelList have partnered to enable investors to invest with USDC stablecoin. With this partnership, the companies will enable those interested in funding cryptocurrency innovation to deposit USDC easily and allow all businesses to accept USDC as a funding option, according to a blog post on the Anchorage website written by the company’s co-founder and president Diogo Mónica, and its co-founder and CEO, Nathan McCauley.
MARKETS
pymnts

Crypto Mining Firm Prime Blockchain Cancels $1.2B SPAC

Blank-check company 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp and crypto mining outfit Prime Blockchain have called off their planned $1.2 billion merger, yet another sign of the waning enthusiasm for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Reuters reported on the cancellation Monday (Aug. 15), noting that 10X provided no reason for the...
MARKETS
pymnts

Trustfolio, Equifax Partner on Open Banking Feature for Debt Advisers

U.K.-based DebtTech company Trustfolio has partnered with Equifax on a new open banking-powered feature designed to give debt advisers better access to bank transaction data. Trustfolio works on digital tools for creditors and wants to offer better debt solutions, according to an Aug. 5 press release. Through the new Debt Adviser Support Portal feature, advisers can access transaction data in an “expenditure-friendly format,” aiming to give users a better picture of a client’s financial situation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

The Growing Ambitions of Sam Bankman-Fried, Crypto’s Would-Be King

There’s a theory that Sam Bankman-Fried wants to become the king of crypto. There’s another that says the billionaire CEO of the FTX exchange sees crypto as a stepping stone on the way to Wall Street. That latter one started getting taken seriously fairly recently, when Bankman-Fried was...
MARKETS
pymnts

Healthcare Payments Platform Revenue Management Solutions Buys OrboGraph

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) has said its automated healthcare payments company Revenue Management Solutions (RMS) has bought recognition solutions provider OrboGraph, a press release said. Orbograph’s services help with payment negotiability and check fraud, and the company already does work in the healthcare field. By buying...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

SMB Sellers, Payments Are Unexpectedly Resilient in the Face of Global Turmoil

B2B payment digitization came to the rescue during the pandemic, but it also can help businesses cope with humanity’s self-induced catastrophe, war. Ukraine is a poignant case in point. Companies there are using digital payments to keep doing business amidst the fog of war. Overall, the Ukrainian economy has been resilient in the face of war, according to the company, as has the rest of the world, despite increased geopolitical tensions.
MARKETS
pymnts

Gaming Sales, Engagement Slide as Discretionary Spending Shrinks

As gamers return to real-world pursuits and cut spending in the wake of economic woes, gaming companies are in trouble. Console producers, video game publishers and gaming chipmakers are seeing less demand, which has gone against the wisdom that gaming is “recession-proof,” the Financial Times reported Saturday (Aug. 13).
BUSINESS
pymnts

Revolut Wins Crypto Approval Across Europe

Revolut, a digital bank based in London, has won approval from regulators in Cyprus to offer cryptocurrency-related trading services, a move that will let Revolut conduct retail crypto transactions across the European Union and also in Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway. The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission indicated on its website...
MARKETS
pymnts

Galaxy Digital Cancels $1.2B BitGo Acquisition

Investment firm Galaxy Digital has ended its $1.2 billion acquisition agreement with digital assets platform BitGo. Galaxy terminated the deal after BitGo missed a July 31 deadline to turn over audited financial statements for last year that comply with the terms of the deal, according to a Monday (Aug. 15) press release. Galaxy will not have to pay a fee for the termination.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Today in Crypto: Crypto Rally Slows After Bump Over Ethereum Upgrade; BitGo Eyes Legal Action Over Galaxy Digital Deal

Cryptocurrency values remained unchanged with the cooling of a rally in bitcoin and ether, Bloomberg wrote Monday (Aug. 15). Bitcoin was down less than 1% to around $24,250 at around noon in New York, after hitting $25,000 over the weekend for the first time since June. Ether was down around 1% to $1,919. Ether has led the crypto market on optimism over the coming Merge, a switch from the proof-of-work to the proof-of-stake model.
MARKETS
pymnts

Stoa Raises $100M for House-Flipping Platform

Stoa, the Arizona company that debuted the FlipOS by Stoa platform for single-family home investors, has gotten another $100 million securitization toward helping to close the housing gap, a press release said last week (Aug. 11). The round was underwritten by Cantor Fitzgerald, a leading financial services firm working in...
SMALL BUSINESS
pymnts

New Report: Product Bundles Strengthen Ties With Banks’ Most Profitable Customers

Financial institutions (FIs) have an opportunity to boost long-term growth and profitability by tailoring their products to appeal to consumers who have multiple credit cards. PYMNTS’ data has found that an FI account holder’s possession of a credit card, whether issued by their primary bank or a rival, is often a key indicator of the customer’s long-term value. Forty-four percent of consumers with credit cards from their primary banks are highly interested in payment recommendations from their banks.
PERSONAL FINANCE
pymnts

Report: Brazilian FinTech Hash Cuts Staff Amid Funding Woes

Hash, a Brazilian FinTech backed by QED Investors, has reportedly fired “dozens” of employees as it looks to slowly shutter the entire business. According to anonymous sources cited by Reuters in a report published Friday (Aug. 12), the company has been running out of cash. One source added that Hash was looking into raising capital with SoftBank Group’s Latin America fund, though nothing came of that.
BUSINESS
pymnts

The Data Point: 90% of SMBs Using Unified Payments Save Time

B2B payments are notoriously slow and costly — witness the continued use of paper checks sent via snail mail — which is driving more operations to seek the efficiency platforms provide. For The AP/AR Quick-Start Guide: How All-In-One Payment Platforms Can Transform B2B Transactions, a PYMNTS and Plastiq...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Advisers Urge India's Paytm Shareholders to Remove CEO

India-based digital payments provider Paytm saw its shares drop to their lowest level in two weeks when a proxy advisory firm urged shareholders to oust the company's CEO. As Bloomberg News reported Friday (Aug. 12), Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd. (IIAS) is recommending that shareholders vote to replace Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma as chief executive.
BUSINESS
