Bridge City, TX

Orange Leader

Steve Worster left lasting mark on Bridge City, Longhorns football

Orange County and Bridge City lost one of its most beloved icons Saturday night as the legendary Steve Worster passed away. Worster, 73, will long be remembered for his exploits as a running back at Bridge City High School and at the University of Texas. Worster helped power Bridge City...
12newsnow.com

409Sports 2022 Two-A-Days: West Orange-Stark Mustangs

WEST ORANGE, Texas — The West Orange-Stark Mustangs have as many state titles as they’ve had head coaches, four total. Hiawatha Hickman is now leading the Mustangs into the 2022 season. The school's first in 11 years without Cornel Thompson as head man. “Change is not easy but...
WEST ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Jasper takes on Diboll in scrimmage game

Just a week ago, the Bulldogs were having their first practice in full pads. On Friday, the Bulldogs traveled to Diboll for their first time to make contact with someone other than Bulldogs. The Lumberjacks of Diboll are picked to win first in District 9 3A D1. The sign on...
DIBOLL, TX
Vidor, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died

Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
107 JAMZ

Whataburger Coming Back To Lake Charles, Louisiana

This is not a drill, we have confirmation that Whataburger is heading back to Lake Charles after more than a decade of leaving The Chuck. Hankins Development announced on their Facebook page that the massively popular burger fast food restaurant will build a new location on Country Club Road. They...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
hotelnewsresource.com

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.

Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
ORANGE, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"

Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia

NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
NEDERLAND, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 15th, 2022

Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked into...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12NewsNow

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
GATOR 99.5

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
HACKBERRY, LA

