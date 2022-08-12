ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Accidents
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KXL

Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ohsu#Pacific Foundation#Skanska Construction#Portland Fire Rescue
kptv.com

Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kptv.com

Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 has reopened after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other car involved were not injured.
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
ems1.com

Ore. union representatives say EMTs, medics being attacked

PORTLAND, Ore. — Union representatives for AMR EMS providers in Multnomah County are raising the alarm about recent assaults on EMTs and paramedics. On July 15, an AMR ambulance with its lights and siren on was T-boned in what could have been a head-on collision with an SUV if the provider who was driving had not swerved, KOIN reported.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy