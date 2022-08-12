Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily Scarvie
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Collision leaves motorcyclist dead in SE Portland
A crash between a car and motorcycle left one driver dead in Southeast Portland on Sunday, authorities said.
kptv.com
Crews respond to 2-alarm silo fire in N Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue is investigating a two-alarm fire in north Portland on Sunday morning. Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a fire in the machinery of a silo at CLD Pacific Grain. Investigators said it was not a large fire. But because of the location, height, and amount of crews it took to put it out, they upgraded it to a second alarm.
kptv.com
Neighbors in Portland say homeless are targets of homemade explosives, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - On Saturday night, Portland police were called to reports of a homemade bomb being thrown at a food cart near SE 82nd Ave. and Francis St. The bomb never detonated and police were able to safely diffuse it. But, locals in the Lents neighborhood say this is becoming a disturbing trend.
Fire hits Vancouver apartments, 16 people displaced, one hurt
Sixteen people, including 9 kids, lost their home Sunday evening when fire ripped through an apartment in Vancouver.
KXL
Deadly Shooting At North Portland Park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Portsmouth neighborhood on Sunday morning. Officers discovered a man dead on North Fessenden Street at Northgate Park just after 10:00am. His name has not yet been released. This is the city’s 57th homicide of 2022 and the fifth...
Man dies after shooting near Portland’s Northgate Park
A man was found dead Sunday after a shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood, officials said.
kptv.com
Vehicle crash in Gresham sparks brush fire Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A single vehicle accident Sunday afternoon sparked a small brush fire, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters responded to a blaze at Southeast 282nd Avenue and Southeast KW Anderson Road around 3 p.m. They said a vehicle had crashed along an embankment, igniting the fire, which then spread to a nearby property.
North Portland neighbors 'at wit's end' with the city's response to homeless campsites
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tents, garbage and old food line parts of the Peninsula Crossing Trail in North Portland. The once-popular bike path has turned into a highway for homeless campers. “So this is our community area right here,” said TT Sanchez, who lives in one of the campsites. “They...
kptv.com
Possible explosive device thrown at food cart in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a tense scene in the Lents neighborhood late Saturday night as the Portland Police Bureau tried to defuse a possible explosive device that was thrown at a food cart on Southeast 82nd Avenue. Tim Turcotte owns Esan Thai Eastport in the Eastport Food Cart...
SUV slams into Dodge Ram on SR-503; 3 adults, 4 kids hurt
Seven people were taken to hospitals following a head-on crash between an SUV and a pickup truck on SR-503 Saturday evening, the Washington State Patrol said.
'We're living in a lawless town': Cousin of man killed in Southeast Portland wants answers
PORTLAND, Ore. — We're hearing from the family of a man who was shot and killed Wednesday night in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood. The victim's cousin wants answers as police continue to search for a suspect. Shawnte Harris said his cousin, 42-year-old Dejohntae Campbell, was the man who was shot...
3 wounded in Vancouver backyard, ‘unknown person’ at large
A shooter remains at large after opening fire and wounding 3 people in a Vancouver backyard in the early hours of Sunday, police officials told KOIN 6 News.
kptv.com
Firefighters respond to blaze at Hollywood District restaurant
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a fire at Reo’s Ribs off Northeast Sandy Boulevard on Saturday around 2 a.m., according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Investigators said the blaze started near the door but caused minimal damage inside the building before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. No injuries were reported.
100K-pound construction machine topples, trapping operator in Portland
An operator is trapped after a construction crane tipped over with them still inside on Friday, pinning them inside.
kptv.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Hwy 30
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 has reopened after a serious crash in northwest Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said a motorcycle and vehicle collided. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two people in the other car involved were not injured.
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
Parachutist dangles in tree 40 feet off ground in Mulino
A parachutist became tangled in a tree about 40 feet off the ground in Mulino Friday, but was not injured.
ems1.com
Ore. union representatives say EMTs, medics being attacked
PORTLAND, Ore. — Union representatives for AMR EMS providers in Multnomah County are raising the alarm about recent assaults on EMTs and paramedics. On July 15, an AMR ambulance with its lights and siren on was T-boned in what could have been a head-on collision with an SUV if the provider who was driving had not swerved, KOIN reported.
City offers to help Portland woman clean trash dumped in yard
After KOIN 6 News shared the story of a woman living in Southwest Portland having trash dumped on her yard by a stranger with a shopping cart, a Portland city leader reached out to her after seeing the story.
