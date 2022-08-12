ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Live on August 15

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. On August 15 at 6:40 PM ET, the Cincinnati Reds will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Ohio and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds. When: August...
How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on August 15

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On August 15 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Spectrum SportsNet LA. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers. When: August...
How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live on August 15

On August 15 at 7:20 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves will play the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and SportsNet NY. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In New York, the game is...
How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Live on August 15

On August 15 at 3:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians will play the Detroit Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes and Bally Sports Detroit. Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians. When: August 15 at 3:10 PM ET. TV: MLB Network, Bally Sports Great Lakes...
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Marquee Sports Network. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network,...
How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live on August 16

On August 16 at 7:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NESN. In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV. In Boston, the game is...
How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox Live on August 16

The Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On August 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Houston Astros. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox. When: August...
NFL: How to Watch Week 2 Preseason Games Live Without Cable

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason kicks off this week. Here's how to watch. After an exciting opening week, the NFL Preseason heads into Week 2, which is loaded with 10 national broadcasts across 5 days. Football fanatics will have plenty of games to choose from with all 32 teams taking the field in what will feel the closest to regular season football before the season starts.
O'Neill's game-ending HBP lifts Cards over Rockies 5-4

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt and Tommy Edman homered, and St. Louis scored the winning run when Tyler O'Neill was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, leading the Cardinals to a 5-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.
