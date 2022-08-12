ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 34

Rumble Ponies to honor Newark Valley Girls’ Basketball Team

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWZfG_0hF8KUQg00

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will honor the Newark Valley High School Girls’ Basketball Team before tonight’s game at Mirabito Stadium. Players and coaches will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch.

The Lady Cardinals won the Section IV Class C championship back on March 5th when they defeated Delhi 59-19 at Cortland’s Park Center Alumni Arena.

The team went on to advance all the way to the NYSPHAA Class C State Championship before losing to Millbrook. They finished the season 24-2.

Teammates Cha Gardner, Hannah Ferguson, Haylee Bybee, Taylor Benjamin, and Gracie Gardner all garnered All-State honors. Bybee was also named the MVP of the IAC and earned a spot on the Press & Sun Bulletin’s Elite 15 Team along with Ferguson and Benjamin. Coach Greg Schweiger was named Coach of the Year for the Elite 15 team.

The Rumble Ponies face the Altoona Curve tonight with first pitch set for 7:05.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Valley Girls#Rumble#Iac#Basketball#Sports#Mvp#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt Newschannel 34
NewsChannel 36

Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 Celebrates 50th Reunion

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Corning Painted-Post East High's Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th reunion, today. Classmates came together to share hugs, laughs, and memories. This class is unique because of their ability to keep close bonds with one another and, due to the fact, that they all survived the devastating flood of 1972, that demolished their town.
CORNING, NY
News Channel 34

‘Unlimited Pro National MX’ returns to Unadilla

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – If you’re an extreme sports fan, looking for an adrenaline-filled weekend, then there’s only one place to be in CNY this weekend. The 2022 Unlimited Pro National MX returns to Unadilla on Saturday, August 12th. All the action takes place from Friday, August 12th through Sunday, August 14th and is […]
UNADILLA, NY
News Channel 34

Binghamton’s daily weather report

Unsettled weather returns with chances for scattered showers and a few storms possible through most of the week. Temperatures remain seasonable with little fluctuations as an upper-level low dominates the weather through midweek.
BINGHAMTON, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy