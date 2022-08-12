ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

Dividend stocks offer a rich history of outperformance, which makes them a smart buy in a turbulent market. These three exceptionally high-yield income stocks are perfectly positioned to thrive within their respective industries.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

The stock market has been under a lot...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Passive Income Machines

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the largest green energy portfolios in the world.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Shopify recently added new B2B commerce tools to its platform, dramatically expanding its addressable market. Airbnb is evolving into an inspiration engine for travelers, and it's generating tremendous amounts of cash in the process.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy That Are Helping Drive the Market Rebound

Apple and Amazon rank as two of the top three stocks that most impact the S&P's performance. Both stocks have soared in recent weeks, helping fuel the S&P 500's rebound. Apple and Amazon are great picks to buy now because of their improving near-term prospects and excellent long-term opportunities.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Passive-Income Giant Has High-Powered Growth Ahead

Brookfield Renewable delivered double-digit growth in the second quarter. The renewable-energy company secured several more growth drivers in the period. That has it on track to grow toward the high end of its range in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Volta Are Powering Higher Today

Volta reported strong revenue growth in the second quarter.
STOCKS
#Linus Stocks#Energy Stocks#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Fuel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

An institutional investor acquired 22 million shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings. Nu reports second-quarter earnings after the market closes today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Instacart's IPO Hand Over Fist or Avoid At All Costs?

It's reported that the food delivery app wants to have its IPO before the end of the year. The food delivery business has been one of flameouts for most participants.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Is Palantir's Business Broken After Q2 Earnings Disappointment?

In this video, I will be going over...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Bitfarms Stock Jumped as Much as 16.5% Today

Bitfarms missed analyst targets across the board in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Better Buy: 3M or Stanley Black & Decker?

3M is a diversified industrial giant with a long history of innovation behind it. Stanley Black & Decker is a leading tool maker with material exposure to consumer demand. Erring on the side of caution with this pair of high yielders might make sense for most investors.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Passive Income Generators Down Between 11% and 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist

Verizon's 5.7% dividend yield is the highest it has been in the last decade. Pool Corp.'s price-to-earnings ratio is the lowest it has been in ten years. Tractor Supply looks to continue lowering its share count while raising its dividend annually.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Revlon Stock Surged 31% Today

Morgan Stanley revealed in a filing that it added 400,000 shares of Revlon during the second quarter. Since filing for bankruptcy protection in June, Revlon has become a meme stock, gaining 700% since its bottom. Second-quarter results show the company is still headed in the wrong direction.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Secret to Building Wealth in the Stock Market Without Lifting a Finger

Investing in the stock market is a smart way to build wealth. Compound earnings can help you accumulate more than you might think. The right approach can maximize your earnings while minimizing risk.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU -1.83%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

1 Green Flag for Upstart In 2022, and 1 Red Flag

The rise in loans on Upstart's balance sheet was an unexpected and negative surprise. Whether to invest in this stock may depend on one's temperament more than on the state of Upstart.
MARKETS
Business Insider

Americans are in a 'vibecession' despite booming spending and jobs, and their gloomy outlook could drag the economy into a real downturn

Recent economic data has been encouraging, but Americans still feel bad about the recovery. The 'vibecession' comes from weakening worker power, high inflation, and falling real wages. If it persists, the bad mood could slow spending and drag the economy into an actual slump. The economic recovery from the coronavirus...
BUSINESS

