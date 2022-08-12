Read full article on original website
Related
wkdzradio.com
Robert Rogers, 78, of Cadiz
Memorial services for 78-year-old Robert “Bob” Rogers, of Cadiz, will be at 2 o’clock Sunday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday. Survivors include:. Wife, Patty Skinner Rogers, of Cadiz;. Son, Robert (Melissa) Rogers, of Cadiz;. Two daughters, Kim (Derrick)...
wkdzradio.com
Dakota Elaine Coleman, 18, of Cadiz
A visitation-only for 18-year-old Dakota Elaine Coleman, of Cadiz, will be from 4-7 o’clock Friday evening at Goodwin Funeral Home. Her mother and stepfather: Tabitha and Kody Blick, of Cadiz;. Three brothers: Garrett McDaniel, Travis Douglas and Cordell Douglas, all of Cadiz;. Two sisters: Shyloh Flanagan and Isley Coleman,...
wkdzradio.com
Nickolas David Beckius, 73, of Hopkinsville
Interment for 73-year-old Nickolas David Beckius, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will take place at Green Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date. Four daughters: Debbie Cobb, Sharon Bray, Karen Courtney and Nickie Bess;. Two brothers: John Beckius, of North Dakota, and Chuck Beckius, of Nebraska;. A sister: Susie Masoo, of Nebraska;
wkdzradio.com
Paul Green, 93, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 93-year-old Paul Green of Hopkinsville will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Flat Lick Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Survivors include his sons: Tim (Joann) Green of Hopkinsville, KY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wkdzradio.com
Diana Burcham, 80, of Cadiz
Funeral Mass Services for 80-year old Diana Kosloski Burcham of Cadiz will be Wednesday morning, August 17, 2022, at 11:00, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Cadiz. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 16, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Survivors...
wkdzradio.com
Marjoria Munger, 98 of Elkton
Graveside services for 98-year-old Marjoria Munger, of Elkton, will be Sunday, August 14 at 4pm at the Gant Cemetery in Sharon Grove. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
David Thomas, 74, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 74-year old David Ray Thomas, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday morning, August 18, at 11:00 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville. The visitation will be Wednesday afternoon, August 17, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Survivors include his wife: Cindy Thomas; his son: Alan...
whopam.com
Updated: Woman killed in Trigg County accident
Officials have identified the young woman killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on New Hope Road in Trigg County. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year old Dakota Coleman of Cadiz. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Werner says Coleman had been eastbound when she lost control of...
wkdzradio.com
Details Released In Canton Street Wreck
Police have released more information about a wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville that sent two women to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car driven by 17-year-old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car driven by 23-year-old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs that was on Canton Street.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Hopkinsville Motorcycle Crash
Police have released the name of a Georgia man that was injured in a motorcycle crash on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Saturday night. Hopkinsville Police say 39-year-old Donald Stotts of Jonesboro was eastbound when he says he lost control on loose gravel in the roadway causing the bike to slide 260 feet on it’s side.
k105.com
KSP conducts murder investigation in Logan Co. Suspect unknown.
Kentucky State Police is conducting a murder investigation in Logan County. On Saturday morning at approximately 3:30, troopers responded to the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road in Olmstead on the report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, police found 20-year-old Joshua D. Burks, of Clarksville, Tennessee, deceased from a gunshot wound.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a Cadiz woman that was killed in a wreck on New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road in Trigg County Sunday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called just before 4 p.m. for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected and possibly deceased.
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
Tobacco patch scene captures ageless Christian County tradition
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
whopam.com
Two injured in three-vehicle accident
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon at Canton Street and Camilla Drive. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 17-year old Joseph Anderson of Hopkinsville was southbound on Camilla and drove into traffic on Canton, colliding with an eastbound car operated by 32-year old Trever Tucker of Dawson Springs, with Tucker’s car then side-swiping a vehicle driven by 25-year old Dkota Howell of Hopkinsville.
westkentuckystar.com
Cadiz woman killed in Trigg County crash
A Cadiz woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Trigg County on Sunday afternoon. Deputies were called to New Hope Road at Meador Cemetery Road for a single-vehicle wreck with a woman that was ejected from the vehicle. The Trigg County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Canton Street Wreck
A wreck on Canton Street in Hopkinsville sent a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing Canton Street on North Drive and collided with a car on Canton Street. The crash pushed one of the cars into a third vehicle...
clarksvillenow.com
Tip of the Spear Screaming Eagle statue dedicated at Patriots Park | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The community has a new statue to honor the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell. The Tip of the Spear was revealed Saturday in a ceremony at Patriot’s Park on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The eagle sculpture, named Screaming Eagle and made possible by...
whopam.com
Two injured in Princeton Road accident
A Cerulean woman and her juvenile passenger were injured in a single vehicle accident Saturday morning on Princeton Road. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Andy Sanderson says Kiera Catlett of Cerulean was northbound in the 10000 block of Princeton Road about 5 a.m. when she ran off the road and traveled through a ditch until striking a culvert.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Lafayette Road Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man severely injured in a crash Wednesday morning on Lafayette Road in Hopkinsville. Police say a car driven by 87-year-old Raymond Whitney was exiting the Holiday Burger parking lot and collided with a southbound car driven by 52-year-old Jeanie Jones of Clarksville.
Comments / 0